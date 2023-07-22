Jamestown Eagles split doubleheader against Fargo Post 2
The Eagles combined for five hits in the doubleheader.
FARGO — The Jamestown Post 14 Eagles showed off their patience as they worked seven walks in a 4-2 win against Fargo Post 2 on Friday, July 21, at Jack Williams Stadium.
The Eagles were held to three hits in the win, which is the least amount of hits they’ve had in a win since they had three hits in a 1-0 win on July 30, 2021.
The Eagles’ Ethan Gall came up in the second with the bases loaded and he got hit by a pitch to force in a run and make it 1-0. It was the 15th ball out of 22 total pitches that Post 2’s starter Carson Shiek threw to that point in the inning. Shiek finished the inning giving up two more runs on six more pitches.
“(I am) very proud of these young men getting the win in the first game,” Eagles head coach Sam Joseph said. “We need to get better at attacking strikes. That will be a big focus point for us going into the playoffs.”
Post 2 fought back with a run in the third to cut the deficit to 3-1 and they could’ve cut into it further as they had second and third with one out in the sixth but Jaxon Beiswinger smoked a line drive to the third basemen Tyson Jorissen who caught the ball and stepped on third to end the inning. The teams traded runs in the seventh as the Eagles got the 4-2 win.
P14 4, P2 2
P14: 0 3 0 0 0 0 1–4 3 2
P2: 0 0 1 0 0 0 1–2 7 0
WP: Jackson Walters, LP: Carson Shiek, SV: Payton Hochhalter
Scoring plays:
Second inning:
P14: Ethan Gall bases-loaded hit by pitch, Carson Orr scores
P14: Tyson Jorissen sacrifice fly, Brooks Roaldson scores
P14: Mason Lunzman RBI single, Max Fronk scores
Third inning:
P2: Jaxon Beiswinger solo HR
Seventh inning:
P14: Jackson Walters bases-loaded walk, Jacob Webster scores
P2: Adam Leininger bases-loaded walk, Braxton Meier score
Eagles struggle in game two loss:
The Eagles only managed to scratch across two hits in the second game as they lost 5-1 to Post 2 in the second game of the doubleheader.
Post 2 (36-6) opened the scoring in the first on a wild pitch to make it 1-0 and then added on with a three run second to make it 4-0. After they added another one in the third to make it 5-0, the Eagles got one back in the fifth to make it 5-1. The Eagles two hits came in the second inning and fifth inning as Carson Orr hit a single to start off the second and Brooks Roaldson hit a double in the fifth.
On the other side, Post 2 had six hits in the win. On the mound, the Eagles’ Adam Sortland went 3.1 giving up three earned runs on three hits, while walking four and striking out three. Post 2’s starter was Wyatt Kosidowski who went 6.2 giving up no earned runs, with two hits, no walks and seven strikeouts.
The Eagles (15-13) have now played nine doubleheaders this year and gone 8-10 in those games.
The Eagles are expected to be back in action at noon on Tuesday, July 25, when they take on Bismarck.
P14 1, P2 5
P14: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0–1 2 1
P2: 1 3 1 0 0 0 X–5 6 1
WP: Wyatt Kosidowski, LP: Adam Sortland
Scoring plays:
First inning:
P2: Connor Holm scores on a wild pitch
Second inning:
P2: Jonah DeJong scores on a wild pitch
P2: Brady Manly RBI groundout, Greyson Dockter scores
P2: Sam Ovsak RBI groundout, Levi Sveet scores
Third inning:
P2: DeJong sacrifice bunt, Charlie Kalbrenner scores
Fifth inning:
P14: Reagan Sortland sacrifice fly, Brooks Roaldson scores
