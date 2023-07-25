Jamestown Eagles struggle defensively in 6-5 loss to Bismarck Govs

Dickinson, N.D.— The road to the Class AA State Tournament title game has gotten tougher for the Jamestown Post 14 Eagles after they fell 6-5 to the Bismarck Governors on Tuesday, July 25, at the Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark.

The Eagles struggled defensively to the tune of four errors as only one of the Governors' runs was earned. On the other side, all five of the Eagles' runs were earned. The Eagles' four errors are their most in a game since they had four against the West Fargo Patriots on July 18.

“That’s not like us but that’s part of the game,” Eagles head coach Sam Joseph said. “It happens and now we gotta flush it and move on to the next day.”

Despite the defensive miscues, the Eagles (15-14) were one out away from sending the game to extra innings before the Govs’ Carter Krueger hit a walk-off single to left to score a run and give his team the 6-5 win.

Heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Eagles were up 5-4 but the game was tied on an error.

After the Govs (24-14) took a 1-0 lead into the second, the Eagles responded with a three-run second to take a 3-1 lead. The lead did not last very long though as the back-and-forth nature of the game continued in the bottom half of the frame with the Govs retaking the lead at 4-3.

The score stayed that way until the fourth when the Eagles’ Jackson Walters hit his second home run of the year to push his team in front 5-4.

On the mound, the Eagles’ Mason Lunzman went 6.2 giving up one earned run on eight hits, while walking one and striking out seven. The Govs’ starter was Zach Brackin who went 3.1 giving up five earned runs on nine hits while striking out one and walking two hitters.

The Eagles' loss means they no longer have the double-elimination safety net moving forward.

“It’s a lot tougher now because every game is obviously an elimination now," Joseph said. "So, now we go in and we play Grand Forks tomorrow, who have beaten us already this year....We gotta go in there and take care of business tomorrow and take care of business the next day. So, one day at a time now.”

The Eagles return to the diamond at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, when they take on the Grand Forks Royals.

P14 5, BG 6

P14: 0 3 0 2 0 0 0–5 10 4

BG: 1 3 0 0 0 0 2–6 8 1

WP: Zach Brackin, LP: Mason Lunzman

Scoring plays:

First inning:

BG: Michael Fagerland sacrifice fly, Gavin Lill scores, unearned

Second inning:

P14: Brooks Roaldson RBI double, Thomas Newman scores

P14: Ethan Gall RBI groundout, Roaldson scores

P14: Tyson Jorissen RBI double, Max Fronk scores

BG: Isaac Mitchell single, Marcus Butts scores, unearned

BG: Tommy Kraljic RBI single, Max Vig scores

Fourth inning:

P14: Jackson Walters two-run HR, Mason Lunzman scores

Seventh inning:

BG: Fagerland reaches on an error, Vigg scores, unearned

BG: Carter Krueger RBI single, Lill scores