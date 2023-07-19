Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Jamestown Eagles struggle in doubleheader sweep against WF Patriots

The Eagles have now lost two in a row for the third time this season.

Orr pitch
The Eagles' Carson Orr throws a pitch during a game against the Casselton Haymakers on Friday, June 30, at Jack Brown Stadium.
Max O'Neill / The Jamestown Sun
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
July 18, 2023 at 11:25 PM

WEST FARGO — The Jamestown Post 14 Eagles had four errors and struck out 10 times in an 8-0 loss to the West Fargo Patriots on Tuesday, July 18, at Young Field.

The Eagles' 10 strikeouts came from seven of their nine hitters. The Eagles pitchers struck out seven Patriots hitters.

The Patriots opened the scoring in the fifth with a three-run inning before adding five in the fifth to put the game away. Out of the Patriots’ eight runs, six were earned. The Eagles did not have a runner get past first base in the loss. The Eagles stranded five players on base.

The Eagles were led offensively by Jackson Walters’ 2-for-3 performance.

P14 0, WF 8

P14: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0–0 3 4

WF: 0 0 0 0 3 5 X–8 8 0

WP: Casey Clemenson, LP: Thomas Newman

Scoring plays:

WF: Trey Stocker RBI triple, Landon Trofthruben scores

WF: Caleb Duerr RBI single, Stocker scores

WF: Konner Entz sacrifice groundout, Duerr scores

Sixth inning:

WF: Trofthruben RBI double, Aiden Wolf scores

WF: Stocker RBI sacrifice fly, Seth Wigestrand scores

WF: Duerr reaches on an error, Trofthruben scores, unearned

WF: Duerr steals home, unearned

WF: Brody Medina reaches on an error, Caleb Clemenson scores, unearned

Eagles struggle in game two: 

The same thing that hurt the Eagles in the first game hurt them again in the second game as they struck out eight times and had three errors in a 3-0 loss to the Patriots.

The 18 strikeouts over the two games are the most they’ve had in a two-game stretch since they struck out 23 times from June 26-27, 2021. This is the first time the Eagles have been shut out in back-to-back games since at least 2017.

The Patriots opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when Brody Medina hit an RBI single to make it 1-0. The Pats added two more in the third to push the lead out to 3-0.

The Eagles (14-12) starter was Carson Orr went six innings giving up one earned run on four hits, while striking out five hitters and walking three hitters. The Patriots' starter was Carter Carlson who went 6.2 pitching a shutout while walking five hitters and striking out eight hitters.

Offensively, the Eagles were led by Mason Lunzman who went 2-for-3 with one walk. The Eagles’ Ethan Gall got the team’s only stolen base in the game as he stole second in the sixth.

The Eagles are back in action at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21, when they go to Fargo Post 2.

P14 0, WF 3

P14: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0–0 4 3

WF: 1 0 2 0 0 0 0–3 4 1

WP: Carter Carlson, LP: Carson Orr

Scoring plays:

First inning:

WF: Medina RBI single, Duerr scores

Third inning:

WF: Stocker sacrifice fly, Trofthruben scores

WF: Clemenson RBI double, Carlson scores

Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Hello,
My name is Max O'Neill. I am a Sports Reporter at The Jamestown Sun. I am a native New Yorker, who graduated from Ithaca College in 2020 with a degree in Television-Radio.
