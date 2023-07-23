Jamestown Hounds score on an error in 1-0 win over Jamestown Elks

JAMESTOWN — In the battle of Jamestown Amateur Baseball teams, one error made the difference as the Jamestown Hounds beat the Jamestown Elks 1-0 on Sunday, July 23, at Jack Brown Stadium.

“We play the Elks a lot. We have a lot of close ball games,” Hounds captain Danny Fischer said. “It’s just fun to come out and play. We’re old enough, I think Jacoby is our only current college player. We’re old enough to know that we can still play. It’s always nice to get a win but it’s more fun to be able to get nine guys and get out there and play.”

In the fifth inning, the Hounds’ Jayden Shipman was on third and drew a pick-off attempt from the catcher Torrance Devore that sailed into left field allowing Shipman to score and make it 1-0.

“It’s more like decision makings in the right times, one error leads to one run, which can lead to a 1-0 loss,” Elks captain Elias Sablan said. “So, just cleaning up that aspect of the game, knowing the situation but also having good guys behind you play defense is another big thing we have too.”

More Local Sports Coverage





The Hounds’ Jacoby Nold pitched a complete game shutout, only giving up two hits. Nold said his fastball was his most effective pitch in the win. While the Elks’ Austin Shelton pitched six innings, giving up four hits and no earned runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just commanded everything pretty well, controlled the zone and my pitches were all working,” Nold said. “I was locating them all and it worked well.”

The Hounds stranded four runners on in the game and the Elks stranded four runners on. The Elks’ best chance to score came in the fifth when Isaiah Roebuck was stranded on third.

The Elks and Hounds are combining together on Tuesday, July 25, when they play Valley City, with the time and location still to be determined.

JE 0, JH 1

JE: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0–0 2 1

JH: 0 0 0 0 1 0 X–1 4 0

WP: Jacoby Nold, LP: Austin Shelton

Fifth inning:

ADVERTISEMENT

JE: Jayden Shipman scores on an error, unearned