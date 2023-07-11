Jamestown Jaws has three top five finishes at AQST meet

BISMARCK — The Jamestown Jaws Swim Club had three swimmers participate in the AQST Summer Sizzler Meet from July 8 through July 9 in Bismarck.

The three swimmers were Peyton Heinle, Harper Ackland and Ramsey Thury. Heinle and Ackland compete against each other in the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter backstroke, 50-meter backstroke, 100-meter freestyle and the 50-meter breaststroke events.

Thury competed in five events, with her best finish coming in the 31st in the 100-meter backstroke finals, with a time of 2:56.02. Heinle’s best finish saw her come in third in the 50-meter backstroke finals with a time of 55.17. Ackland’s highest finish saw her finish in first in the 50-meter fly event with a time of 1:22.24.

In total, the Jaws finished in 15th with one bronze finish and a score of 80 with 15.9 points. The trio had three top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.