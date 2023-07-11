Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Jamestown Jaws has three top five finishes at AQST meet

The Jaws swimmers participated in the eight and under bracket and the 11-12 year old bracket.

JSSPS General Sports
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
July 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM

BISMARCK — The Jamestown Jaws Swim Club had three swimmers participate in the AQST Summer Sizzler Meet from July 8 through July 9 in Bismarck.

The three swimmers were Peyton Heinle, Harper Ackland and Ramsey Thury. Heinle and Ackland compete against each other in the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter backstroke, 50-meter backstroke, 100-meter freestyle and the 50-meter breaststroke events.

More Local Sports Coverage

Thury competed in five events, with her best finish coming in the 31st in the 100-meter backstroke finals, with a time of 2:56.02. Heinle’s best finish saw her come in third in the 50-meter backstroke finals with a time of 55.17. Ackland’s highest finish saw her finish in first in the 50-meter fly event with a time of 1:22.24.

In total, the Jaws finished in 15th with one bronze finish and a score of 80 with 15.9 points. The trio had three top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.

Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Hello,
My name is Max O'Neill. I am a Sports Reporter at The Jamestown Sun. I am a native New Yorker, who graduated from Ithaca College in 2020 with a degree in Television-Radio.
What To Read Next
Skeet Shooting
Sports
Dickinson State University hits the mark with newly announced Trap Shooting Team
23h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
JJ Syvrud
Sports
Former Jimmie J.J. Syvrud enjoying quiet life post-football
3d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
JSSPS General Sports
Sports
Hillcrest Women's Golf Association hosts week 9 action
3d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
23h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
22h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media