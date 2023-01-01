Get 3 months just 99¢/month
JAMESTOWN JIMMIES
Sports
Jamestown Hounds score on an error in 1-0 win over Jamestown Elks
The teams combined to have six hits in the game.
Sports
UJ's Jarvis Jelen, JHS' Bill Nelson speak at NDHSCA Coaches Convention
The seven coaches were from seven different sports.
4d ago
College
Jimmies' Hayden Brown playing for Traverse City Splitters
Brown is the third Jimmie to play in the Northwoods League since 2015.
6d ago
College
Jimmies women's hoops host future players at Elite Camp
The Jimmies camp had seven future Jimmies attend.
Jul 18
Latest Headlines
College
Jamestown Eagles struggle in 8-1 loss to Anoka
The Eagles had two runners caught stealing in the loss.
Jul 15
·
By
Max O'Neill
College
Devore and Bonneville getting head start on Jimmies baseball experience
The two have helped the Elks to a 2-2 record as of July 11.
Jul 13
·
By
Max O'Neill
College
University of Jamestown announces 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame Class
The class consists of six people and two teams.
Jul 13
·
By
Max O'Neill
College
Kevin Oberweiser, Mason Walters hosting youth camp on July 16
The duo combined to score 3,798 points in their Jimmies careers.
Jul 8
·
By
Max O'Neill
College
Jimmies men's hoops get 15 players in 2023 recruiting class
The Jimmies got players from 14 different schools.
Jul 7
·
By
Max O'Neill
College
E/K-M's Jangula commits to UJ women's hoops
Jangula is the first E/K-M player to play for the Jimmies since Olivia Anderson in 2019-20.
Jul 6
·
By
Max O'Neill
College
Sports Shorts: Hillcrest Women's Golf Association competes in Week 7
The organization had two players birdie a hole during the seventh week of competition.
Jul 1
·
By
Max O'Neill
College
UJ coaches react to upcoming Nelson Bubble
Austin Hieb said the bubble will be able to be inflated and deflated as needed.
Jun 28
·
By
Max O'Neill
College
Torgerson returning for sixth year as UJ student-athlete
As of June 26, Torgerson is expected to be one of 19 upper classmen on the Jimmies roster.
Jun 27
·
By
Max O'Neill
Load More
