Jamestown local Colby Schrenk being honored by charity golf tournament

MAPLETON, N.D. — An anonymous application that was sent to the Lynx Links for Cancer organization might change Jamestown native Colby Schrenk and his family’s lives.

The application was to be picked to recieve the proceeds of the organization's charity golf tournament.

“We were blown away by the support, somebody reaching out and nominating him for that,” Colby’s father, Tyler Schrenk, said. “It was really early on in our journey when that took place. It was a lot of things going on outside of that. Once we got that news that he was nominated, it was touching that someone felt the need to try to help us out at a time when we weren’t sure what we needed.”

In early February, 7-year-old Colby was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a type of cancer that impacts a person’s white and red blood cell count. According to the Mayo Clinic, acute myeloid leukemia is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow and that it occurs when the bone marrow cell growth becomes out of control. As a result of the cancerous bone marrow cells continually reproducing, they start to push out the healthy cells in the body.

As of July 24, Schrenk said his son is continuing to fight the cancer at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. Colby is undergoing chemotherapy at the hospital. Schrenk said his son will have to undergo a bone marrow transplant in the near future after not reacting to the chemotherapy during the most recent round.

The Lynx Links for Cancer organization is hosting its 10th annual golf tournament at 10 a.m. Friday, April 11, at the Maple River Golf Course in Mapleton, North Dakota.

Tournament organizer Crystal Hotovec said Colby was selected out of a group of five people of all ages who were nominated from around the state.

Schrenk said he was told that Colby would be honored in late February or early March with a live drawing on Facebook.

Schrenk said Colby was giddy when his parents told him that he was being honored at the event.

“He was really excited,” Schrenk said. “I don’t think he truly understood what he had been picked for. But as you can imagine, any 7-year-old that gets picked in a random drawing is excited and he started to ask some questions about what he got picked for or what it all entails or what not.”

Hotovec said the organization has raised almost $150,000 over the last nine years. Hotovec did not disclose how much money the Lynx Links for Cancer has raised as of July 24 because the organization wants to surprise the family with the total during the event.

Hotovec said the tournament takes a lot of organization as organizers attempt to get sponsors and spread the word ahead of the event. Hotovec said the event is capped at 128 people because of time constraints on the course.

“It is pulling out sponsors and having a full golf roster,” Hotovec said. “We can take 32 teams, as of right now I believe we have room for two teams for the year. But a lot of it is whole sponsors, we do a lot of advertising on Facebook, we do get silent auction items, that is a lot of it too. We have a 50-50 hole, we do have a Vegas hole also. It’s just promoting the sponsors.”

Hotovec said all the hard work is worth it as organizers give families a day to not think about the challenges they are facing.

Schrenk said Colby will be unable to attend the event in person but he and his other son, Zach, will be there alongside multiple family members. Schrenk said Colby and his brother have played golf a little bit but golf has not been a big part of their lives over the years.

If the weather does not cooperate, the organization will still have the auction and the 50-50 drawing but the golf tournament will not be rescheduled, Hotovec said.