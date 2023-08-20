Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Jamestown Merchants get 3-1 win over Jamestown Hounds in AAA tourney

The Merchants have won their first AAA title since 2018.

am ball hounds merchants celebrate 7656.jpg
The Miller Lite Merchants celebrate their championship win of the AAA State Baseball Tournament over the Hounds on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Jack Brown Stadium.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Today at 3:10 PM

JAMESTOWN — Three separate times the Jamestown Hounds stranded the bases loaded and it wound up costing them as they lost 3-1 to the Jamestown Merchants in the championship game of the AAA tournament on Sunday, Aug. 20, at Jack Brown Stadium.

In total, the Hounds left 13 guys on base in the loss. The Hounds went 1-for-9 with two walks with runners in scoring position in the loss. The Merchants left five runners on base and went 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

“That was definitely the difference in the game,” Hounds captain Danny Fischer said. “I think probably five of the seven innings we had runners in scoring position, something like that, bases loaded and all that. We just couldn’t quite get that big hit to break it open. It’s funny how that works, that’s baseball, it happens. When you’re in a one-game playoff winner take all, sometimes that can take place.”

The Hounds' first opportunity to cash in came in the bottom of the first when they loaded the bases with two outs but a flyout to first ended the inning.

The Merchants made the Hounds pay scoring two runs in the top of the third to take a 2-0 lead. The score stayed that way until the fourth when the Merchants’ Colton Alme hit a solo shot to right to push his team’s lead out to 3-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

am ball merchants 4 hounds 11 7656.jpg
Jesse Munsterman (4) of the Jamestown Miller Lite Merchants makes a play against Kyle Leapaldt of the Hounds to end the sixth inning of the championship game of the AAA State Baseball Tournament at Jack Brown Stadium.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

The Hounds broke through in the fifth when Jake Stilwell hit a single to score a run and cut the deficit to 3-1. However, the Hounds only managed to scratch across three more hits through the rest of the game.

More Local Sports Coverage

The Hounds did show off their patience in this one though as they worked five walks. The Hounds were led by Kyle Leapaldt who went 2-for-3 with one run. On the offensive side of ball, the Merchants were led by Kobe Senn who went 2-for-3 with one run.

am ball merchants 19 pitching 7657.jpg
Brandon Baumgartner of the Jamestown Miller Lite Merchants delivers a pitch during the championship game of the AAA State Baseball Tournament at Jack Brown Stadium.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

“This whole weekend, I’ve been feeling really well,” Senn said. “So, I was just looking fastballs and if I saw an off-speed pitch, I was able to adjust and hit it well.”

The Merchants title is their first since 2018.

"It feels awesome, playing with so many great athletes," Senn said. "So, it was really special to be a part of one of these."

ML 3, JH 1

ML: 0 0 2 1 0 0 0–3 7 1

JH: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0–1 6 0

ADVERTISEMENT

WP: Brandon Baumgartner, LP: Jake Stilwell

am ball hounds connell swing 7656.jpg
Justin Connell of the Hounds takes a swing at the ball Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the championship game of the AAA State Baseball Tournament at Jack Brown Stadium.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Hello,
My name is Max O'Neill. I am a Sports Reporter at The Jamestown Sun. I am a native New Yorker, who graduated from Ithaca College in 2020 with a degree in Television-Radio.
What To Read Next
Kyle Leapaldt
Sports
Jamestown Hounds fall 6-4 to Jamestown Merchants
1d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Brady Anderson
Sports
Jamestown Hounds beat Elks 5-4 in AAA tourney
1d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
freds den softball team 081723.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Fred's Den softball team turning friendships into on field success
1d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
soybean crop one 081623.jpg
News
Good harvest anticipated in Stutsman County, area
1d ago
 · 
By  Keith Norman, For The Jamestown Sun
Cemeteries nice.jpg
News
Volunteers help maintain cemeteries north of Jamestown
1d ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
freds den softball team 081723.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Fred's Den softball team turning friendships into on field success
1d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13