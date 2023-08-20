Jamestown Merchants get 3-1 win over Jamestown Hounds in AAA tourney

JAMESTOWN — Three separate times the Jamestown Hounds stranded the bases loaded and it wound up costing them as they lost 3-1 to the Jamestown Merchants in the championship game of the AAA tournament on Sunday, Aug. 20, at Jack Brown Stadium.

In total, the Hounds left 13 guys on base in the loss. The Hounds went 1-for-9 with two walks with runners in scoring position in the loss. The Merchants left five runners on base and went 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

“That was definitely the difference in the game,” Hounds captain Danny Fischer said. “I think probably five of the seven innings we had runners in scoring position, something like that, bases loaded and all that. We just couldn’t quite get that big hit to break it open. It’s funny how that works, that’s baseball, it happens. When you’re in a one-game playoff winner take all, sometimes that can take place.”

The Hounds' first opportunity to cash in came in the bottom of the first when they loaded the bases with two outs but a flyout to first ended the inning.

The Merchants made the Hounds pay scoring two runs in the top of the third to take a 2-0 lead. The score stayed that way until the fourth when the Merchants’ Colton Alme hit a solo shot to right to push his team’s lead out to 3-0.

Jesse Munsterman (4) of the Jamestown Miller Lite Merchants makes a play against Kyle Leapaldt of the Hounds to end the sixth inning of the championship game of the AAA State Baseball Tournament at Jack Brown Stadium. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

The Hounds broke through in the fifth when Jake Stilwell hit a single to score a run and cut the deficit to 3-1. However, the Hounds only managed to scratch across three more hits through the rest of the game.

The Hounds did show off their patience in this one though as they worked five walks. The Hounds were led by Kyle Leapaldt who went 2-for-3 with one run. On the offensive side of ball, the Merchants were led by Kobe Senn who went 2-for-3 with one run.

Brandon Baumgartner of the Jamestown Miller Lite Merchants delivers a pitch during the championship game of the AAA State Baseball Tournament at Jack Brown Stadium. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

“This whole weekend, I’ve been feeling really well,” Senn said. “So, I was just looking fastballs and if I saw an off-speed pitch, I was able to adjust and hit it well.”

The Merchants title is their first since 2018.

"It feels awesome, playing with so many great athletes," Senn said. "So, it was really special to be a part of one of these."

ML 3, JH 1

ML: 0 0 2 1 0 0 0–3 7 1

JH: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0–1 6 0

WP: Brandon Baumgartner, LP: Jake Stilwell