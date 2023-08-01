Jamestown native Erik Busche holding slight edge in Bombers standings

JAMESTOWN — Since he was a little kid, Erik Busche has been behind the wheel of a vehicle and he has continued that love into a successful career as a driver in the Bombers class at the Jamestown Speedway.

When he was a kid, Busche raced go-karts before graduating to the bombers when he was 16 years old. Busche said the transition was difficult as he learned to drive the bombers.

“I think my grandpa was trying to hold off on it for a while but I ended up winning three classes in go-karts so I think I finally convinced him I need something bigger,” Busche said. “But it’s night and day, I mean go-karts, we kind of had that thing figured out, change the oil every once in a while, fill it up and we’re always ready to go. Maybe, change tires here and there when we’re burning through them. But moving up to the bomber, I had to learn everything about the setup, maintenance on the motor, maintenance on the parts, just putting time in and trying to figure out how to wield something that big.”

Busche said he was first inspired to get into the sport by helping his uncle, Dave Peterson, and grandfather, Tom Peterson, in their racing careers.

As of July 31, Busche currently sits in first place for the Bombers, one point ahead of fellow Jamestown native Travis Edinger with 686 points. Busche said he and Edinger have not spoken about the standings this season.

This season, Busche has competed in seven different events with his best finish being three different third-place finishes. In total, he has six top-five finishes.

Busche said he constantly thinks about the standings and as soon as he finishes racing he is looking at who finished in front or behind him. Once he gets out of his car, he immediately checks the standings, he said.

“I do like seeing those guys that I get along with and the guys that I respect out there, I like seeing them do well,” Busche said. “But when it comes down to it, I want to beat them.”

In order for Busche to get a win in one of the last six events of the year, he said he needs to increase the his car's speed.

“I think outside of one or two races, I’ve finished top five, top four, every week, top three maybe,” Busche said. “Just kind of gotta put it all together and figure out where I gotta be. I think we’ve been a little low on power compared to other guys, not saying we’re horrifically underpowered, it just feels like I need a little extra to keep up with the guys that have been winning. Other than that, just not have any mistakes and figure out where the car wants to be.”

Busche has a team to help him with his car, including his grandfather and occasionally his uncle. He also said his parents, Steve and Barb Busche, come by and bring food and listen to him talk about his car.

Busche said he spends three to four hours a day, two to three days a week, working on his car and preparing to race. The Jamestown Speedway was off for the weekend of July 29, which Busche said he used to get away from working on his car.

“I thought I was in a good enough spot where I was able to relax this weekend,” Busche said.

On Aug. 14, 2021, Busche got his only win to date, coming in first in the Bombers feature at the Jamestown Speedway. Busche said he remembers being excited when he crossed the finish line and thinking about his family and friends at the pit stop getting ready to be excited for him.

“That was the best day I’ve had racing, ever had,” Busche said. “I went quite a while without getting a win and I’ve gone quite a while since without one too. Since, being able to say I did it, I got there and kind of proven that I can do it even if I’m not as consistent with the wins. But, I can get there.”

During the 2019 season, Busche did not finish five of the seven races he entered.

“I think we were having engine issues that year,” Busche said. “… I think we were having a bad year. I think I got caught up in a few wrecks, had some engine issues and all around wasn’t having much luck that year.”

Busche said entertaining the crowd and pushing the car to its limits are his favorite parts about racing.