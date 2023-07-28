Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Jamestown Optimist Club hosting Kickball Palooza on July 29

This year is the second year in a row the club is hosting a kickball tournament.

JSSPS General Sports
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Today at 6:00 AM

JAMESTOWN — For the second year in a row, the Optimist Club of Jamestown is hosting a Kickball Palooza tournament. The tournament will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, at the North Dakota Farmers Union Camp.

The organization says the event takes teams of eight to 12 people, with those participating having to be 16 years old or older.

It costs $200 to sign up as a team and sponsorship options are available that range from $100 to $500. The tournament’s organizer, Johnny Jerome, said as of July 27, four teams have signed up and individuals who go to the event and aren't on a team will be assigned to one.

Jerome said the Optimist Club of Jamestown has raised $800 and by the time the event is over the organization is hoping to raise between $1,500 and $2,000. Jerome said $1,100 was raised during last year’s event.

