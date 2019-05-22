Jack Brown Stadium will play host to one more high school baseball game this spring after all. Sixth-seeded Minot solidified its spot in the West Region Tournament on Friday afternoon with a 11-1, five-inning victory over Dickinson. The Magicians...

According to Jamestown High School boys track and field coach Ken Gardner, there was a group email between the coaches of what to do for the West Region meet.

Jamestown High School softball overcame seven errors during the opener against Valley City to defeat the Hi-Liners 10-6 at Tharaldson Field on Friday, May 17. The Blue Jays fell in the nightcap 19-6 during a five-inning contest.

With Jamestown High School girls soccer seeing Minot in the regular-season opener and finale meant the Blue Jays could gauge their improvement over the last 13 games.

Jamestown High School showed off its scrappiness as a baseball team on Monday, May 20, during a West Region tournament play-in game at Jack Brown Stadium.

Jamestown High School boys golf had its second-best finish of the year on Monday, May 20 at Links of North Dakota in Williston. The Blue Jays shot a 345 during the Williston Invitational, good for fifth place on the afternoon. Jamestown shot a te...

Coming out of secluded Central Washington University journalism school in December of 2017, not many newspapers around the country gave me a chance at full-time sports writing.

Haley Nelson and Payton Rudnick scored in the 6th and 63rd minutes, respectively, for Jamestown High School girls soccer as the Blue Jays held on to defeat Bismarck Legacy 2-1 in a West Region tournament play-in game at Dacotah Centennial Park in...

The eight-team West Region baseball tournament has been moved from Municipal Ballpark to all-turf Sanford Sports Complex in Bismarck Thursday-Saturday due to wet field conditions. Game locations on Friday and Saturday are dependent on weather and...

The West Region softball tournament on May 23-25 has been moved from Dickinson to Minot's South Hill Complex due to persistent rain and wet field conditions at Dickinson High School Softball Complex. Quarterfinal games are set for Thursday beginn...

Jamestown High School track standout Meghan Ford won't be dealing with 90-degree temperatures at this year's Class A state track and field championships, but the competition will still remain blazing hot this Friday and Saturday at the Bismarck C...

A season of small things has made a big difference at times for Jamestown Blue Jays softball this spring. The Jays fell to Dickinson 7-4 during Thursday's West Region tournament quarterfinals in Minot, giving up six walks and three errors to the ...

