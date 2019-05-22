Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Jamestown's McKenna Jackson watches a fly ball she hit earlier this season at Trapper Field. John M. Steiner / The Sun
Midgets slip past Jays at West Region
A season of small things has made a big difference at times for Jamestown Blue Jays softball this spring. The Jays fell to Dickinson 7-4 during Thursday's West Region tournament quarterfinals in Minot, giving up six walks and three errors to the ...
Jamestown's Meghan Ford (left) runs next to junior Kameron Selvig (right) during track and field practice on Wednesday, May 22, at Jerry Meyer Arena. John M. Steiner / The Sun
STATE BOUND: JHS, area track and field athletes vie for state titles
Jamestown High School track standout Meghan Ford won't be dealing with 90-degree temperatures at this year's Class A state track and field championships, but the competition will still remain blazing hot this Friday and Saturday at the Bismarck C...
May 22, 2019
WDA softball rerouted to Minot
The West Region softball tournament on May 23-25 has been moved from Dickinson to Minot's South Hill Complex due to persistent rain and wet field conditions at Dickinson High School Softball Complex. Quarterfinal games are set for Thursday beginn...
May 22, 2019
WDA baseball tourney moved
The eight-team West Region baseball tournament has been moved from Municipal Ballpark to all-turf Sanford Sports Complex in Bismarck Thursday-Saturday due to wet field conditions. Game locations on Friday and Saturday are dependent on weather and...
May 22, 2019

Blue Jay soccer advances to state qualifier
Haley Nelson and Payton Rudnick scored in the 6th and 63rd minutes, respectively, for Jamestown High School girls soccer as the Blue Jays held on to defeat Bismarck Legacy 2-1 in a West Region tournament play-in game at Dacotah Centennial Park in...
May 21, 2019
 · 
By  Sun Staff
Jamestown Sun sports writer Mitchell Johnson posts live updates to Twitter during the North Star Athletic Association softball tournament on May 7, 2018, in Aberdeen, S.D. John M. Steiner / The Sun
Johnson: Some tough, bittersweet news
Coming out of secluded Central Washington University journalism school in December of 2017, not many newspapers around the country gave me a chance at full-time sports writing.
May 21, 2019
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic Johnson
JHS golf cards 345 in Williston
Jamestown High School boys golf had its second-best finish of the year on Monday, May 20 at Links of North Dakota in Williston. The Blue Jays shot a 345 during the Williston Invitational, good for fifth place on the afternoon. Jamestown shot a te...
May 20, 2019
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic Johnson
Jamestown High School's Courtney Peterson saves a point at No. 2 singles during West Region tournament team play-in action against Bismarck Century at Bolinger Courts. Michael Savaloja / The Sun
Blue Jay tennis falls in WDA play-in
Jamestown High School and Bismarck Century played another close girls tennis match Monday, May 20, during West Region play-in action at Bolinger Tennis Courts.
May 20, 2019
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic Johnson
Jamestown's Tommy Falk singles to center in the sixth inning of Monday's West Region baseball tournament play-in game against Bismarck St. Mary's at Jack Brown Stadium. Michael Savaloja / The Sun
SCRAPPY PLAY: Blue Jays advance to WDA tourney
Jamestown High School showed off its scrappiness as a baseball team on Monday, May 20, during a West Region tournament play-in game at Jack Brown Stadium.
May 20, 2019
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic Johnson
Blue Jay soccer drops regular-season finale to Minot
With Jamestown High School girls soccer seeing Minot in the regular-season opener and finale meant the Blue Jays could gauge their improvement over the last 13 games.
May 19, 2019
 · 
By  Sun Staff

Blue Jay softball splits with Valley City
Jamestown High School softball overcame seven errors during the opener against Valley City to defeat the Hi-Liners 10-6 at Tharaldson Field on Friday, May 17. The Blue Jays fell in the nightcap 19-6 during a five-inning contest.
May 17, 2019
 · 
By  Sun Staff
Jamestown's Abby Kallenbach competes in the high jump Friday during the West Region track and field meet at the Bismarck Community Bowl. Photo courtesy WDA Sports
Ford, Nabwe capture WDA championships
According to Jamestown High School boys track and field coach Ken Gardner, there was a group email between the coaches of what to do for the West Region meet.
May 17, 2019
 · 
By  Sun Staff
Jamestown's Max Anderson (22) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run Friday against visiting Wahpeton at Jack Brown Stadium. Michael Savaloja / The Sun
PLAY-IN BOUND: Jays beat Wolves Friday, face Saints Monday
Jack Brown Stadium will play host to one more high school baseball game this spring after all. Sixth-seeded Minot solidified its spot in the West Region Tournament on Friday afternoon with a 11-1, five-inning victory over Dickinson. The Magicians...
May 17, 2019
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic Johnson
