A season of small things has made a big difference at times for Jamestown Blue Jays softball this spring. The Jays fell to Dickinson 7-4 during Thursday's West Region tournament quarterfinals in Minot, giving up six walks and three errors to the ...
Jamestown High School track standout Meghan Ford won't be dealing with 90-degree temperatures at this year's Class A state track and field championships, but the competition will still remain blazing hot this Friday and Saturday at the Bismarck C...
The West Region softball tournament on May 23-25 has been moved from Dickinson to Minot's South Hill Complex due to persistent rain and wet field conditions at Dickinson High School Softball Complex. Quarterfinal games are set for Thursday beginn...
The eight-team West Region baseball tournament has been moved from Municipal Ballpark to all-turf Sanford Sports Complex in Bismarck Thursday-Saturday due to wet field conditions. Game locations on Friday and Saturday are dependent on weather and...
Haley Nelson and Payton Rudnick scored in the 6th and 63rd minutes, respectively, for Jamestown High School girls soccer as the Blue Jays held on to defeat Bismarck Legacy 2-1 in a West Region tournament play-in game at Dacotah Centennial Park in...
Jamestown High School boys golf had its second-best finish of the year on Monday, May 20 at Links of North Dakota in Williston. The Blue Jays shot a 345 during the Williston Invitational, good for fifth place on the afternoon. Jamestown shot a te...
Jamestown High School softball overcame seven errors during the opener against Valley City to defeat the Hi-Liners 10-6 at Tharaldson Field on Friday, May 17. The Blue Jays fell in the nightcap 19-6 during a five-inning contest.
Jack Brown Stadium will play host to one more high school baseball game this spring after all. Sixth-seeded Minot solidified its spot in the West Region Tournament on Friday afternoon with a 11-1, five-inning victory over Dickinson. The Magicians...