Jimmies' Cade Torgerson pitching for the Bismarck Larks

BISMARCK — The University of Jamestown’s Cade Torgerson has had a busy summer of baseball, playing for the Jamestown Elks, the Casper Spuds and now the Bismarck Larks in the Northwoods League.

“I think this summer has been huge for me,” Torgerson said. “I’ve never gotten to completely dive into baseball by itself ever in my life. So, being able to solely focus on it and compete in one of the highest summer leagues in the country has been super beneficial in my preparation for the fall.”

Torgerson is the first Jimmie to play for the Larks since Quinn Irey in 2020. Torgerson said the Larks reached out to him in mid-July with the intention of having him pitch for the team.

While he serves as a reliever for the Jimmies, Torgerson is serving as a starting pitcher for the Larks.

He said his mindset does not change in the two different roles. Torgerson said it was hard to compare the level of play in the Northwoods League versus the Great Plains Athletic Conference but his time with the Larks is helping him prepare for the Jimmies' upcoming season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larks manager Will Flynt said he wanted to bring Torgerson to the squad after hearing about him from a family member at a golf tournament. He said he is always keeping track of his players during their college seasons.

“We want to develop kids,” Flynt said. “We’re not having guys play 66 out of 68 games or 72 out of 74 games, and being burnt out when they go back to school. We want them to go get better and use this as a stepping stone to get better.”

Torgerson made his Larks debut on July 26 and went 6-plus innings, giving up five earned runs on nine hits while walking three batters and striking out four. Two batters into the game, Torgerson gave up a home run, which he said was hit on a hanging fastball.

Torgerson said he felt good on the mound but he wants to be better in two-strike counts. During the loss to the Huskies, hitters went 4-for-9 with a walk when they were facing a two-strike count.

Flynt said he pushed Torgerson to try to get past the Duluth Huskies’ Brandon Compton. However, Compton hit a two-run double to end Torgerson’s day.

Flynt said the discussions with Torgerson were pretty simple during the game as he continues to learn how to coach him. During his start, Flynt said Torgerson’s best pitch was his changeup.

“He threw really well,” Flynt said. “The second guy hit a home run off him because obviously he hasn’t faced this kind of competition and it’s one of those guys who’s a stud, another all-star and then Compton got him for the double. … He pitched really well, the numbers don’t indicate how well he pitched. I’m trying to get him two more starts.”

More Jimmies Sports Coverage





Flynt said Torgerson’s last two starts of the season will be against the Mankato Moondogs on Aug. 7 and then against the Minot Hot Tots on either Aug. 11 or Aug. 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before he plays the Moondogs, Torgerson said he wants to do better at attacking hitters when he has two strikes on them and trusting his defense behind him. Torgerson said he has enjoyed learning from Flynt who has previously spent time in multiple team’s minor league systems as well as in four different countries outside of the U.S.

“The atmosphere they create is really awesome,” Torgerson said. “The fans love the team there and the competition is really good. It’s some of the best you could find for a college summer league team. You get to face really good teams year-round, the competition level is high, and the atmosphere makes it even more fun already. It’s a pretty awesome experience.”

On Sept. 14, Torgerson officially starts his sixth year as a Jimmie when the Jimmies baseball team goes to Dickinson State.