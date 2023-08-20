Jimmies men's soccer can't keep up in 3-2 loss to SD Mines

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The University of Jamestown erased a two-goal deficit but couldn’t complete the comeback in a 3-2 loss to the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Dakota Fields field.

The Hardrockers opened the scoring in the ninth minute and added another one in the 36th minute to make it 2-0. 11 seconds after the Hardrockers' second goal, the Jimmies’ Mathias Varlet scored his first career goal to make it 2-1. The score stayed that way until the 58th minute when the Jimmies’ Boston Petersen scored to tie the game up at two.

More Jimmies Coverage





The score stayed right where it was until the 75th minute when the Hardrocker’s Hayden Jaramillo scored his second goal of the day to give his team the 3-2 win.

The Jimmies (0-1) were outshot 11-6 in the loss.

The Jimmies are back in action at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, when they take on Oak Hills Christian.

ADVERTISEMENT

UJ 2, SD 3

UJ: 1 1-2

SD: 2 1–3

Scoring plays:

First half:

SD: Hayden Jaramillo, 9:21

SD: Chase Stohlmann, 36:21

UJ: Mathias Varlet, 36:32

ADVERTISEMENT

Second half:

UJ: Boston Petersen, 58:10

SD: Hayden Jaramillo, 74:26