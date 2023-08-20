Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Jimmies men's soccer can't keep up in 3-2 loss to SD Mines

The Jimmies only had two shots on goal in the loss.

Frankie Parkinson
The Jimmies' Frankie Parkinson (10) kicks a ball during his team's intrasquad scrimmage on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium.
Max O'Neill / The Jamestown Sun
By Max O'Neill
August 19, 2023 at 11:40 PM

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The University of Jamestown erased a two-goal deficit but couldn’t complete the comeback in a 3-2 loss to the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Dakota Fields field.

The Hardrockers opened the scoring in the ninth minute and added another one in the 36th minute to make it 2-0. 11 seconds after the Hardrockers' second goal, the Jimmies’ Mathias Varlet scored his first career goal to make it 2-1. The score stayed that way until the 58th minute when the Jimmies’ Boston Petersen scored to tie the game up at two.

More Jimmies Coverage

The score stayed right where it was until the 75th minute when the Hardrocker’s Hayden Jaramillo scored his second goal of the day to give his team the 3-2 win.

The Jimmies (0-1) were outshot 11-6 in the loss.

The Jimmies are back in action at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, when they take on Oak Hills Christian.

UJ 2, SD 3

UJ: 1 1-2

SD: 2 1–3

Scoring plays:

First half:

SD: Hayden Jaramillo, 9:21

SD: Chase Stohlmann, 36:21

UJ: Mathias Varlet, 36:32

Second half:

UJ: Boston Petersen, 58:10

SD: Hayden Jaramillo, 74:26

