Jimmies men's soccer get 6-0 win over Oak Hills Christian

The Jimmies outshot the Wolfpack 26-1 in the win.

uj mens soccer 2 vs oak hills 082523.jpg
University of Jamestown's James Moody (2) controls the ball as Oak Hills players, Jalen Garthus (18) and Colin Schwarz look on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Today at 5:39 PM

JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown men’s soccer team played its first ever game at Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium and got a convincing win, scoring a touchdown as they got a 6-0 win over Oak Hills Christian on Friday, Aug. 25.

The lopsided margin allowed the Jimmies to play 30 total players.

It didn’t take long for the Jimmies to open the scoring as 14 minutes into the game, the Jimmies’ Joel Hyland shot a missile into the upper 90 to make it 1-0. They added four more in the half to take a 5-0.

Please check back for the full story.

