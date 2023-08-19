Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Saturday, August 19

Sports

Jimmies' women's volleyball split season opening doubleheader

The Jimmies had 52 total kills in the second match.

081223 VBall Scalese
The Jimmies' Cheyanne Scalese prepares to hit a ball during practice on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Harold Newman Arena.
Max O'Neill / The Jamestown Sun
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Today at 12:31 AM

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — For the second year in a row, the University of Jamestown women’s volleyball lost their opening match of the season as they fell in straight sets to the Texas Wesleyan (19-25, 20-25, 20-25) on Friday, Aug. 18, at Mabee Gymnasium.

The Jimmies struggled to hit the ball in the first set as they had a .047 hitting percentage. The Rams (1-1) sprinted out to a 12-6 lead in the opening frame but the Jimimes responded with a run to cut the deficit to 18-16 on a kill from Aleah Zieske, one of four kills she had on the day. The Rams responded from there putting the set away on a Jimmies service error to make it 25-19.

The Jimmies took their first lead of the day in the second set thanks to a 5-0 run that saw them turn an 8-5 deficit into a 10-8 lead. However, a 3-0 run from the Rams gave them the lead right back at 11-10. The Jimmies would take their last lead of the set at 16-14 before the Rams finished the set on an 11-4 run to get a 25-20 second set win.

The Rams got out to a quick 17-10 lead in the third set and never looked back from there getting a 25-20 third-set win.

In total, the Jimmies had 23 attack errors and eight service errors in the loss.

The loss ends the Jimmies' 18-match winning streak dating back to last season and this ends a two-set winning streak.

UJ 0, TXW 3

UJ: 19 20 20-0

TXW: 25 25 25–3

Jimmies bounce back in match two:

The Jimmies had to battle in the second match of the day to avoid dropping to 0-2 but they showed their toughness by getting a five-set win (25-22, 25-13, 19-25, 22-25, 15-9) against the tournament hosts Our Lady of the Lake.

The first set was very competitive as the Jimmies (1-1) got out to an 11-10 lead before the Saints fought back with a run to take a 15-12 lead. The Jimmies immediately responded with a 16-15 lead. The Jimmies’ ended the set when Lily Bertsch got an ace to get the 25-22 first-set win.

The second set saw the Jimmies take a 7-3 lead and coast from there to a 25-13 second set win.

The Saints (0-3) came out with their backs against the wall in the third set and it showed as they got out to a 10-3 lead. The Jimmies did try to come back and end the match right there though as they cut the deficit to 17-15 but that’s as close as they would get as the Saints got a 25-19 third-set win.

The Jimmies were the aggressor in the fourth set as they got out to a 9-3 lead but the Saints woke up and went on a run that saw them take the lead at 21-20, which they would not relinquish the rest of the way.

After the Saints took a 9-6 lead in the fifth set, the Jimmies got a kill from Lexi Olson which started a 9-0 run to get the 15-0 fifth set win.

The Jimmies return to the floor at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 19, when they take on Bellevue.

UJ 3, OLLU 2

UJ: 25 25 19 22 15–3

OLLU: 22 13 25 25 9–2

Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Hello,
My name is Max O'Neill. I am a Sports Reporter at The Jamestown Sun. I am a native New Yorker, who graduated from Ithaca College in 2020 with a degree in Television-Radio.
