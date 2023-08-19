Jimmies' women's volleyball split season opening doubleheader

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — For the second year in a row, the University of Jamestown women’s volleyball lost their opening match of the season as they fell in straight sets to the Texas Wesleyan (19-25, 20-25, 20-25) on Friday, Aug. 18, at Mabee Gymnasium.

The Jimmies struggled to hit the ball in the first set as they had a .047 hitting percentage. The Rams (1-1) sprinted out to a 12-6 lead in the opening frame but the Jimimes responded with a run to cut the deficit to 18-16 on a kill from Aleah Zieske, one of four kills she had on the day. The Rams responded from there putting the set away on a Jimmies service error to make it 25-19.

The Jimmies took their first lead of the day in the second set thanks to a 5-0 run that saw them turn an 8-5 deficit into a 10-8 lead. However, a 3-0 run from the Rams gave them the lead right back at 11-10. The Jimmies would take their last lead of the set at 16-14 before the Rams finished the set on an 11-4 run to get a 25-20 second set win.

The Rams got out to a quick 17-10 lead in the third set and never looked back from there getting a 25-20 third-set win.

In total, the Jimmies had 23 attack errors and eight service errors in the loss.

The loss ends the Jimmies' 18-match winning streak dating back to last season and this ends a two-set winning streak.

UJ 0, TXW 3

UJ: 19 20 20-0

TXW: 25 25 25–3

Jimmies bounce back in match two:

The Jimmies had to battle in the second match of the day to avoid dropping to 0-2 but they showed their toughness by getting a five-set win (25-22, 25-13, 19-25, 22-25, 15-9) against the tournament hosts Our Lady of the Lake.

The first set was very competitive as the Jimmies (1-1) got out to an 11-10 lead before the Saints fought back with a run to take a 15-12 lead. The Jimmies immediately responded with a 16-15 lead. The Jimmies’ ended the set when Lily Bertsch got an ace to get the 25-22 first-set win.

The second set saw the Jimmies take a 7-3 lead and coast from there to a 25-13 second set win.

The Saints (0-3) came out with their backs against the wall in the third set and it showed as they got out to a 10-3 lead. The Jimmies did try to come back and end the match right there though as they cut the deficit to 17-15 but that’s as close as they would get as the Saints got a 25-19 third-set win.

The Jimmies were the aggressor in the fourth set as they got out to a 9-3 lead but the Saints woke up and went on a run that saw them take the lead at 21-20, which they would not relinquish the rest of the way.

After the Saints took a 9-6 lead in the fifth set, the Jimmies got a kill from Lexi Olson which started a 9-0 run to get the 15-0 fifth set win.

The Jimmies return to the floor at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 19, when they take on Bellevue.

UJ 3, OLLU 2

UJ: 25 25 19 22 15–3

OLLU: 22 13 25 25 9–2