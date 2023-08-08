Joe Gould uses one hand to make an impact in local baseball

JAMESTOWN — Throwing and catching with one hand is all Joe Gould has ever known, and he continues to succeed on the diamond despite the challenges of having to use one hand.

When he was born, Gould was diagnosed with cerebral palsy which the Center for Disease Control and Prevention defines as a “group of disorders that affects a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture.”

During the third-place game of the 2023 “A” State Tournament, while playing for team NODAK, 17-year-old Gould came in and pitched two scoreless innings to help his team get the 1-0 win.

“I thought I battled through with some guys, got ahead in the count early and put away guys as soon as I could,” he said.

“This is a little more laid back and easygoing,” Gould said. “But it’s almost better to play with different guys and get a different experience than high school and legion and get to have more fun.”

When he is on the diamond, Gould wears his glove on his left hand and takes it off and holds it in his right hand, which is slightly curled, when he throws the ball. Despite the disability, he is able to hold a bat.

“My son’s a Gould so we love the game,” said Joe's father, Jeff Gould. “Joe, at an early age, he has a tough time closing his right hand. He can obviously hold a bat but it’s tough for him to learn how to adapt and he would go out and play a ton of catch. He works his tail off because he wanted to be good and he wanted to pitch. He works really really hard at his craft, you can see when you’re out there watching at how fast he is at adjusting the glove and he had a really good year for our junior legion team this year. He went 7-1 and had a really good year.”

As a result of playing baseball since he was a little kid, Joe said he has gotten used to playing with one hand.

“I’ve gotten to a point where I don’t even think about it anymore, which can really help,” Joe said.

Jeff said the way his son plays baseball is not a big deal to those who play against him or with him on a regular basis because they’ve gotten used to it over the years. Jeff said after hearing about somebody saying something to Joe, family friend and coach Donny Bryant told him to go get Jack's glove and they practiced switching the glove back and forth.

“He would be playing first base and drop a ball or what have you and it bothered him because he wanted to be good,” Jeff said. “He wanted to be like every other kid but he’s not."

Joe said his baseball inspirations are Derek Jeter and Aaron Judge. He said he looks up to them because of how they carry themselves on and off the field.

“I tell my sons all the time, you gotta work hard, both of them," Jeff said. "They’ve both had a lot of success this summer, hard work pays off..We’re seeing the results right? We’re seeing the results come through, it’s exciting as a dad.”

The entire weekend was a family affair for the Gould’s as Joe and his twin brother, Jack, played on the field named after their great grandfather, Jack Brown, while being coached by their grandfather, Tom, while their father, Jeff, looked on.

“It’s pretty fun, pretty great to see him (Tom) and just to get play around here,” Joe said. “It’s a great stadium, great atmosphere.”

Jeff said he has a special relationship with Jack Brown Stadium and feels at home there.

“This is home,” Jeff said. “Jamestown will always be home. The ballpark is named after my grandfather, my father takes care of it. It’s extra special for me, Jack Brown Stadium will always be home to me, as will Jamestown. My family never took family pictures anywhere but Jack Brown Stadium. Yeah, when I come back to town anytime, the first place we stop is here.”

This past season, Joe played for the Fargo Post 400 Astros alongside his brother and two of his other teammates from team NODAK, Coleston Senn and Ethan Doll. Joe plays all three outfield positions, first base and he pitches. He said the easiest position to play for him is first and the most difficult is pitcher.

“Probably the hardest and most dangerous for me actually is probably pitcher because you’re 60 feet and 6 inches away from a guy that can hit the ball 80-plus miles an hour back at you,” Joe said. “If I don’t transfer my glove fast enough that could easily hit me and leave me seriously injured. Which, I try to not think about but it slips into my mind every once in a while.”

Joe is heading into his senior year of high school, and he hopes to continue to play at the collegiate level.

“It’ll be tough but just ... trying to see what I could do and see if I’m able to,” Joe said. “That would be fun, a pretty cool opportunity.”

Baseball is bigger than just his performances on the field as Joe said he wants to inspire other people with cerebral palsy.

“I feel like that’s one of the things I want to do in life is make people they can do anything and believe that no matter the challenge they can do whatever they want to do,” Joe said.