Hillcrest Women's Golf Association hosts Week 14 action

JAMESTOWN — The Hillcrest Women’s Golf Association held its 14th week of events and had three women record birdies on Tuesday, Aug.22, at the Hillcrest Golf Course.

The three birdies came from Coralynn Dallman on the second hole, Theresa Haag on the fifth hole and Karen Olson on the seventh hole. Erma Mogck also got a chip-in on the 13th hole.

The event saw Lorrie Pavlicek have the closest chip shot on the fourth hole, while Jan Wiese had the longest putt on the ninth hole. Dallman had her shot come closest to the pin in four shots on the 10th hole and the lowest overall score of the day with an 84. Theresa Haag recorded the most pars on the day with eight and Cheri Krause had her shot land closest to the pin in two shots on the 13th hole. Mogck won the door prize for the day.

