Jimmies struggle with turnovers in 23-15 loss at Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The University of Jamestown were hurt by turnovers and penalties as they lost 23-15 to Valley City State University on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Vikings’ Lokken Field.

The Vikings had a chance to score early in the game when they attempted a field goal but it was blocked to keep the game scoreless. Later in the opening frame, the Jimmies opened the scoring when Nick Martinez found Isaiah Roebuck on a crossing route who took it to the house from 53 yards out to make it 6-0. The Jimmies went for two and got it to make it 8-0.

The Vikings had a chance to turn the tide of the game as they forced a fumble deep in their own territory and then the Jimmies linebacker Ezra Belingheri got ejected for a personal foul. However, the Jimmies’ defense stood tall forcing a punt. Late in the second quarter, the Vikings made the Jimmies pay for another penalty as they punched it in with 57 seconds left in the first half to cut the deficit to 8-7.

The Vikings took all the momentum in the second half as they scored early minutes into the third quarter and added another touchdown in the frame to take a 20-8 lead. The Jimmies responded early in the fourth quarter when Carlos Julian ran it in from 21-yards out to make it 20-15.

