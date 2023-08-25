Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Jimmies struggle with turnovers in 23-15 loss at Valley City

The Jimmies turned the ball over three times in the loss.

uj football 11 on vcsu 23 082423.jpg
The ball is overthrown out of the reach of University of Jamestown's Isaiah Roebuck (11) as Anthony Russell of Valley City State looks on.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Today at 10:06 PM

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The University of Jamestown were hurt by turnovers and penalties as they lost 23-15 to Valley City State University on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Vikings’ Lokken Field.

The Vikings had a chance to score early in the game when they attempted a field goal but it was blocked to keep the game scoreless. Later in the opening frame, the Jimmies opened the scoring when Nick Martinez found Isaiah Roebuck on a crossing route who took it to the house from 53 yards out to make it 6-0. The Jimmies went for two and got it to make it 8-0.

The Vikings had a chance to turn the tide of the game as they forced a fumble deep in their own territory and then the Jimmies linebacker Ezra Belingheri got ejected for a personal foul. However, the Jimmies’ defense stood tall forcing a punt. Late in the second quarter, the Vikings made the Jimmies pay for another penalty as they punched it in with 57 seconds left in the first half to cut the deficit to 8-7.

The Vikings took all the momentum in the second half as they scored early minutes into the third quarter and added another touchdown in the frame to take a 20-8 lead. The Jimmies responded early in the fourth quarter when Carlos Julian ran it in from 21-yards out to make it 20-15.

Please check back for the full story.

Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Hello,
My name is Max O'Neill. I am a Sports Reporter at The Jamestown Sun. I am a native New Yorker, who graduated from Ithaca College in 2020 with a degree in Television-Radio.
What To Read Next
JSSPS General Sports
Sports
Class B 11-man, 9-man Week Two polls released
1d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Page Klostreich
Members Only
Sports
Jodi Klostreich continues brother Page's legacy off the field
1d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
IMG_3534.jpg
Sports
Sport shorts: Gear Grinder Mountain Bike Race results announced
2d ago
 · 
By  Jamestown Sun Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Immature hawk bathes its feathers.
Northland Outdoors
Immature hawk takes bath
7h ago
Brad Gabrielson 2023n.jpg
News
BuffaloJam! in Jamestown to benefit people living with disability
1d ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
buffalo days fort seward gatling gun 072421
News
Big Guns of the Old West this weekend in Jamestown
1d ago
 · 
By  Kathy Steiner
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13