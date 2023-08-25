6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, August 25

Sports

Jimmies women's soccer lose 2-0 at Columbia College

The Jimmies goalie Tea Pence made 18 saves in the game.

Kayla Combs
The Jimmies' Kayla Combs looks up the field during the team's tie against Missouri Valley College on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Gregg-Mitchell Field.
Contributed / Andy Pulverenti
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Today at 5:42 PM

COLUMBIA, MO — The University of Jamestown women’s soccer team’s seasons continued with a 2-0 loss to Columbia College on Friday, Aug. 25, at Columbia’s R. Marvin Owens Field.

The Cougars (1-0-0) bombarded the Jimmies with shots in the first half as they had 14 total shots. They kept it going in the second half as three minutes into the half, the Cougars’ Riley Porter scored to make it 1-0. The Cougars added another one in the 84th minute to put the game away at 2-0. The Jimmies had a chance to cut into the deficit at the end of the game in the 90th minute when Hilary Hernandez took a shot but it was saved by the Cougars goalie Natalie Allison.

In total, the Cougars outshot the Jimmies (0-1-1) 31-3. The Jimmies goalie Tea Pence had 18 saves on 20 shots. Allison had two saves on two shots. The Jimmies' two shots came from Hernandez and Eve Hoppe.

The Jimmies are back in action at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, when they take on Oklahoma Wesleyan.

UJ 0, CC 3

UJ: 0 0–0

CC: 1 1–2

Scoring plays:

Second half:

CC: Riley Porter, 48:14

CC: Juana Wulff, 83:31

Goalie matchup:

UJ: Tea Pence: 18 saves on 20 shots, two goals allowed

CC: Natalie Allison: two saves on two shots, no goals allowed

