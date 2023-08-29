Kidder County Wolves emphasizing health in bounce back season attempt

STEELE, N.D. — The Kidder County Wolves are heading into their seventh year as a co-op as they look to make the playoffs for the sixth time.

“I’d like to see us improve,” Wolves head coach Dave Silbernagel said. “I’m not really a guy that puts a number on wins and losses for expectations. I’d just like to see us react better to situations where we need to make the play. I think a lot of times last year we had those big plays in the game, those turning point plays, and we didn’t execute those situations. So, I’d like to see us execute a little bit better when we get those big chances in games.”

In 2017, Steele-Dawson and Tappen consolidated to make Kidder County.

Last year the Wolves went 2-7, finishing the year on a three-game losing streak in which they were outscored 122-12. That was not the norm, though, as their first three losses of the season were by a combined 14 points.

“We had a couple big injuries right away so we had to redo what we were going to do offensively and defensively, lost a couple seniors for the first couple games and one for the first six games,” Silbernagel said. “So, that changed what we had to do and we’re so young that we got overwhelmed at times. We couldn’t really finish off games. I think five of our losses were eight points or less. So, we played a lot of tight games and couldn’t find ways to win.”

This season, the Wolves are expected to return seven players who made an impact last year, including their starting quarterback and their leading rusher, receiver and tackler.

“I think it’s gonna help a lot. Anytime you got guys that have been through it before, it’s gonna help them,” Silbernagel said. “We got enough guys back now that have played a lot of varsity football that you expect them to react better to those stressful situations.”

One of those players is Collin Zimmerman, who was named to the Region 5 All-Region team and recorded six receptions for 116 yards and ran for 31 yards. He also contributed on the defensive side of the ball with 59 tackles, three tackles for loss, eight passes deflected, two interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Zimmerman said his best skill on the field is his vision and his speed.

“I think personally, I need to keep my head up, keep everybody focused on the game until the game’s over,” Zimmerman said. “We all gotta play with each other.”

Zimmerman said his goal for this season is to get back to .500 or better, which would be the team’s first winning record since 2020. In order for that to happen, Zimmerman said the team has to be physical and cut down on penalties and turnovers.

“We’ve only got about 19 guys out so number one is we gotta stay healthy,” Silbernagel said. “We’ve had some bad luck in that regard the last couple years. We gotta stay healthy. The second thing is our kids gotta mature mentally, I think if we do that we’ve got a chance to win quite a few football games. The inexperience last year really hurt us so I think those are the two things. ...”

Zimmerman also said he wants to be the first Wolves player to make it to the Shrine Bowl since Keaton Luhmann and Blake Braun made it this year.

“We just gotta stay strong through the whole game,” Zimmerman said. “I know last year, the fourth quarter, the ending of those games, we didn’t push through. We just gotta stay strong through the whole game this year.”

Before fall camp officially started on Aug. 3, Zimmerman said he and his teammates were working out to try to get better ahead of this season.

“We have open fields and stuff every Sunday night, in order to get together and get on the field a little bit, play with each other,” Zimmerman said. “I think it’s bringing us together, strengthening our bond together. I think that’s a huge factor in it all too.”

The Wolves opened their season on Friday, Aug. 18, against defending state champions New Salem-Almont.