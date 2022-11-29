Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE/MARION LOBOES

LaMoure-LM Loboes (1).jpg
Prep
Class B Roundup: Loboes get three named to All-State baseball team
The LaMoure/Litchville-Marion baseball team appeared in its third-straight state championship game last weekend.
052223 LLM BSB Johnson
Prep
L/L-M baseball looks to win state title
Both teams are trying to win their first state title in program history.
Jun 1
052223 LLM BSB Johnson
Prep
Connor Johnson coming up big for state-bound Loboes
Johnson is a perfect 25-for-25 on stolen base attempts this year.
May 27
JSSPS General Sports
Prep
L/L-M Loboes use big first inning to get 17-7 win over Nelson County/Midkota
The Loboes have now scored double digits twice this season.
May 8

Latest Headlines
Jake Otto, Jacob Boeshans
Prep
Class B baseball has been severely impacted by the weather
The seven teams in Region 3 have a combined record of 5-3.
Apr 22
By  Max O'Neill
Colton Ness
Prep
L/L-M's Ness, Hebl, Wendel selected to play in 2023 ND Shrine Bowl
Since 2010, the schools have had a combined 15 players selected to play in the game.
Apr 19
By  Max O'Neill
bgbb reg 3 llm bench help from 022522.jpg
Prep
Loboes expected to be competitive in practices and games
By grade level, LaMoure/LM is one of the least experienced varsity teams in the Region this season. By experience, the Loboes will be a tough matchup this season.
Nov 29, 2022
By  Katie Ringer
LaMoure/Litchville-Marion volleyball team
Prep
Season is 'going great so far' for LaMoure/LM volleyball team
The LaMoure/Litchville-Marion volleyball team is off to a great start this fall.
Oct 4, 2022
By  Katie Ringer
111321-s-gfh-cavalier1-binary-7280307.jpeg
Prep
LaMoure/LM looking to dominate 9-man football scene again
The LaMoure/LM football team won the 2021 9-man football state title.
Aug 26, 2022
By  Katie Ringer
060522.S.FF.baseball.Welsh
Prep
LLM baseball players wrap up a 'heck of a year' as all-staters
Four members of the LaMoure/Litchville-Marion baseball team earned all-state honors following the 2022 prep baseball season.
Jun 13, 2022
By  Katie Ringer

state b baseball llm piehl celebrates 060321.jpg
Prep
LaMoure/LM baseball racking up wins, has five games left
The LaMoure/LM baseball team is heading into the final month of its season with an undefeated record.
May 7, 2022
By  Katie Ringer
bbbb reg 3 ellendale 52 from 030822.jpg
Prep
NDHSCA names three locals to Lions All-Star teams
The three players led their teams to a combined 54-17 record.
Apr 14, 2022
By  Max O'Neill
Muslandcommits
Prep
L/L-M's Molly Musland commits to Concordia College WBB
Musland is hoping to help a program that has not had a winning season since 2015-16.
Mar 25, 2022
By  Max O'Neill
