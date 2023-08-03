Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Local amateur teams preparing for "A" state tournament

The Tarno squad is trying to win their second title in a row.

The Eagles' Thomas Newman throws a pitch against the Bismarck Govs during the Phil Brown Classic on Sunday, July 9, at Jack Brown Stadium.
By Max O'Neill
Today at 6:00 AM

JAMESTOWN — The summer of baseball at Jack Brown Stadium continues with the North Dakota Amateur Baseball “A” State Tournament from Thursday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 6.

There are two local teams in the tournament, the Tarno Brewers and team NODAK. Team NODAK opens their tournament at 6 p.m. on Aug. 3, when they take on Tolna. While the Brewers play right after them at 8 p.m. against the Walsh County Red team. NODAK infielder Jayden Shipman is not worried about his team’s first-round opponent.

“I think it’s easier honestly, you don’t have to worry about anything, since you don’t really know much,” Shipman said.

Many of the players for NODAK and the Brewers also play for other teams, including Shipman who plays for the Jamestown Hounds. Shipman said his expectations for the tournament are to have fun and come away with the trophy.

“I just love the game of baseball,” Shipman said. “I’ve been playing my entire life as far as I can remember and getting to still play competitive baseball is fun.”

Shipman said he was asked by Hounds teammate Danny Fischer to play and glady accepted. Shipman said he loves playing at Jack Brown Stadium, a place he has played in since he was approximately 12 years old.

Some players are playing for both the Brewers and team NODAK, including Thomas Newman who will be a designated hitter for one of the teams and a pitcher on the other. If both teams are playing each other, Newman said he thinks he will play for whichever one is more in need of an extra player.

“It’s gonna be fun, especially ending our season on a loss like we did,” Newman said. “It’ll be fun to keep playing with the guys.”

In total, the Brewers have six players that recently wrapped up their American Legion season, which means when they will have nine days between games. After the way the Eagles’ season ended, with the team losing in the second round of the state tournament, Newman said he’s looking forward to getting back on the diamond. Newman said he expects the tournament to be a little bit of a challenge for him and his Eagles teammates because they are facing guys that are older than them.

“It’s tough because all the guys are older than us and nobody really knows how they play baseball compared to all these younger kids and games that matter toward state,” Newman said. “But, these older guys have a lot of power so there should be a lot of home runs this week.”

In order for him to have a big tournament, Newman said he has to keep it simple and stay locked in.

“I think I just need to get focused, obviously have fun out there but focus on hitting the ball well,” Newman said. “We’re using wood bats this tournament, so that’ll be different, do my best out there.”

By Max O'Neill
