Sports

NDAPSSA releases Week 3 9-man, 11-man polls

There is only one change in the polls this week as ranked teams have continued to win.

JSSPS General Sports
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Today at 4:00 PM

JAMESTOWN — The latest edition of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sports Writers Association has unveiled its latest Class B 11-man and 9-man rankings with nine of the ten teams staying the same.

The only change sees Bottineau come into the 11-man rankings at No. 5 with a 2-0 record, replacing Central Cass who received votes but fell short of making the top five. In the 11-man poll, Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison inched their way closer to being a unanimous top pick as they got 18 out of the 19 first-place votes given out.

After they beat Hettinger/Scranton 30-0, New Salem-Almont remains atop the podium receiving 13 first-place votes. Just behind them is North Prairie who received five first-place votes and sitting at No. 5 is South Border who has a 2-0 record and received one first-place vote.

The full polls are below:

11-man poll:

  1. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison (18): 2-0 
  2. Kindred (1): 2-0 
  3. Dickinson Trinity: 2-0 
  4. Langdon Area Edmore/Munich: 2-0 
  5. Bottineau: 2-0 

RV: Shiloh Christian (2-0), Central Cass (1-1), Bowman County (2-0), Lisbon (2-0)
9-man poll:

  1. New Salem-Almont (13): 2-0 
  2. North Prairie (5): 2-0 
  3. Sargent County: 2-0 
  4. Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn: 2-0 
  5. South Border (1): 2-0 

RV: New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock (2-0), LaMoure/Litchville-Marion (1-1), Wyndmere/Liderwood (2-0), Grant County-Flasher (2-0), Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock-Strasburg-Zeeland (2-0)

