Sports

NODAK struggle in 6-0 loss to Walsh County Blue

NODAK were held to two hits in the loss.

Max O'Neill
Today at 3:40 PM

JAMESTOWN — Team NODAK could not overcome a slow start and it cost them as they lost 6-0 to the Walsh County Blue Wellcats in a rain-shortened five-inning game at the 2023 North Dakota “A” State Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Jack Brown Stadium.

The Walsh County Blue Wellcats struck first when Tom Magnusson hit a single through the left side to make it 1-0 in the first. They added three more to chase NODAK’s starter Jayden Shipman with the score sitting at 4-0. Shipman ended the day going a third of an inning giving up three earned runs on four hits with one error behind him. They were able to add one more in the inning to stretch the lead out to 5-0.

After the Wellcats got another one in the top of the third to make it 6-0, NODAK had a chance to steal some momentum back as they loaded the bases with only one out but they were unable to break through keeping the score right where it was.

Please check back for the full story.

