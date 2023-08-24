Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Immature hawk takes bath An immature hawk takes a bath in a puddle of water along a curb in northeast Jamestown on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.