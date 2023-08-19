2022 All-Stater Daniel Schumacher to lead South Border football

WISHEK, N.D. — For the past two seasons the South Border football team's offense has always kind of mystified head coach Evan Mellmer.

"We kind of do a little bit of everything — we muck it up," Mellmer said. "We do some goofy things on offense. We'll run it if we can run it, we'll throw it if we have to throw it. If you watch us you don't really know where the ball is going half of the time and sometimes neither do I but that's OK."

While he might not always know exactly what's happening on the field, the system that Mellmer has created seems to be working out just fine.

The Mustangs are entering the 2023 season as one of the top-ranked teams in the 9-man Region 4 standings. Mellmer helped lead his team last season to its first appearance in the playoffs since 2013. In the two years since Mellmer took over as the head coach in Wishek, the Mustangs have gone 15-4.

"We've got some athletes and we've got some kids who don't care about their stats either," Mellmer said. "The only stat they care about is winning and that can do a lot of good things for your team."

Daniel Schumacher is one of those who is there to win some games.

Schumacher started playing football when he was in third grade and has been playing at the varsity level since his freshman season.

"I have always loved football," Schumacher said. "My friends and I would go to the park and play catch all day long. I would say I got into the sport because of my dad. He was my elementary football coach and has been a huge supporter of my career."

In elementary, Schumacher said he was always a lineman because he was the biggest kid on the field but when he got to the Mustangs' varsity football level, his coaches tried him at middle linebacker.

"I am so thankful for that," Schumacher said of moving positions. "In my opinion, (middle linebacker) is the most fun position on the field. I also know to some people it would be their least favorite position on the field because you have to be a little crazy to be good at it."

Schumacher must be a little crazy because he's really good.

Last season on defense, Schumacher shouldered the bulk of the responsibilities. As a junior, he played all 10 of the Mustangs' games last year and was the team's leading tackler with 87 total and 38 solo tackles. He also had a fumble recovery.

Schumacher started varsity football his freshman year of high school football but his first year at that level didn't go exactly as planned.

"The day after my first game I broke my pelvis kicking a football," Schumacher said. "For a lot of people that would have been the end of the season for them. Although I didn't play for the rest of the season, I truly believe that was the year I decided I was going to dedicate endless hours to recovering physically and mentally preparing for the next year to come.

"Although I was out for that season I think it made a huge impact on how I play today," he said. "The next year I came back and I was there for more than to play football. I was there to give my friends, who are family to me, everything I had."

Schumacher has taken his leadership role seriously, saying that during football season, it is his job to motivate the team on and off the field.

"During the football season every day, it is my job to help motivate the team on and off the field," he said. "I think the biggest impact I have on the team is the mental aspect. To play good football you have to be mentally locked in for an all-out battle. I tell everyone to just do their job and if everyone does their job it will be a good outcome."

Last season after the Mustangs' stellar 8-2 season, Schumacher was named to the 2022 Class B 11-man all-state team but a repeat of all-state honors isn't what Schumacher is after this year.

"I want to win a state title this year," Schumacher said. "That is my goal. Since it is my senior year I don't want to settle for anything less than a state title and I know our team is capable of it. I also know it will take everything we've got. Our team has a huge opportunity this year."

Schumacher and the 'Stangs are slated to open their season on Saturday with a tilt against Beach.

"We preach staying hungry and humble and these boys are," Mellmer said. "We want a lot this season but if we put the cart before the horse we could be in a lot of trouble.

"We respect every team we play and we know that on every given night we can be beaten so we need to be ready to go every single, Friday night," he said. "If we aren't things aren't going to go the way we want them to but if we are, we could potentially have a pretty special season."