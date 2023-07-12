Blue Jay soccer players signing, playing elite-type tournaments

JAMESTOWN — Connor Traut has his future all worked out — and he still has one year left as a Blue Jay.

"Soccer has always been something I’ve been passionate about since a young age," Traut said. "I’ve been around the sport for roughly 13 years and I’ve fallen in love with it. It’s always been something I’ve wanted to do."

On June 7, Traut officially committed to play soccer at the University of Jamestown starting in 2024.

Traut said there were many leading factors in his decision to attend the University of Jamestown, one of which was that it was close to home but also how involved the facility is with the students inside the classroom and outside.

"Another reason why I chose UJ was the soccer program itself," Traut said. "I’ve had the luxury to be able to work with head coach Connor Campbell for the past two summers and it’s been a blessing. His vision going forward for his team is picture-perfect and I believe he’s going to bring great things for our team moving forward."

Traut may still be about a year away from suiting up for the Jimmies but his training has already started.

"Training ranges anywhere from club practices, ID camps, skill development camps and national opportunities such as ODP (Olympic Development Program)," Traut said. "As for workouts, I do both a strength development program as well as personal workouts by myself."

Traut has traditionally been in the midfield for the Blue Jays. He's a fifth-year varsity team member. Last year, he was responsible for an assist.

"The road to get where I’m at today has been an experience of a lifetime," Traut said. "I’ve gotten to travel to multiple places, play with talents across the U.S., better myself as a person and as a player, and was able to get the exposure that I needed.

"It doesn’t end here though," he said. "Hard work and dedication are still needed and always will be. There are multiple places for improvement and I always strive to be better today than I was yesterday."

Connor Traut looks for a ball during a WDA soccer match. Contributed / Connor Traut

Other Blue Jays selected for more opportunities

While Traut is writing his own workouts and scheduling his training times, Ian Lere and Brady Harty have been under the direction of some of the best coaches in the Midwest.

Lere and Harty, both soon-to-be juniors at JHS, participated in the U.S. Club Regional Soccer Tournament in mid-June. The duo played with Tri-City United, a team based out of Fargo, for the regional tourney.

"I got asked by the Tri-City coach to go with," Lere said. "The competition was at a higher level and the games were much more physical."

The U.S. Club Regional Tournament took place just outside of Chicago.

"This tournament exposed me to a higher level of play," Lere said. "I went into the tournament feeling unsure of the competition and left knowing that I can compete with the competition."

This fall, Lere will likely line up as a defender for the Blue Jays. He has more or less made the decision to focus on soccer specifically and pursue higher levels of play.

"The thing that makes Ian a great player is his ability to read the ball out of the air for clearances and attacking the ball of corners," Harty said. "Another thing that makes him great is his physicality and strength going into tackles."

The region tournament is split between age groups. Lere and Harty, both part of the 2007 age group, faced off against some of the best 16-year-olds in the Midwest first in pool play, then — if you are lucky — bracket play.

"At regionals, we compete against teams from all over the Midwest who won or placed high at their state cup," Harty said. "Unfortunately, we didn’t make it out of bracket play, but hopefully, we will do better next year."

While the regional tournament didn't end the greatest, Harty's high-profile soccer opportunities aren't over for the summer.

Ian Lere, left, and Brady Harty, right, were selected to compete in the U.S. Club Regional Soccer Tournament earlier this summer. Contributed / Brady Harty

Harty was invited to the Regional ID Soccer Camp in Rockford, Illinois, July 14-16. The soon-to-be Jamestown High School junior was selected from a previous state camp through the Olympic Development Program (ODP).

Through ODP each state has at least one state team — teams comprised of the hottest talent among the state's soccer community. After state teams are developed, teams compete against other state teams. From there each state association takes its top players from the state team and sends them to the regional event.

"The biggest thing that people don’t know about these higher levels is once you get there it’s every man for himself," Harty said. "It’s a lot of individual play and you don’t play as a team as much so the biggest thing that you learn at these types of camps is how to learn to play with different play styles, learn a different style of coaching, and learn to play off of people’s actions and not their voice."

ODP started back in the late 1970s as a format to identify the best soccer talent in the country. Harty has been a selection for the Regional ODP ID Camp in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023. No camp was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harty has been a member of the varsity program since his seventh-grade year. Last season, as a sophomore, Harty scored two goals and recorded a pair of assists.

The standout spent his winter playing basketball and winter soccer and then finished out the year training his endurance and cardio with the JHS track and field team — which put him in pretty good shape for the elite-type tournaments and camps.

After his fourth go-around with the ODP camp, Harty will be back in Jamestown and engaging in captains' practices which are designed to establish a strong leadership base for the JHS soccer team.

"These (practices) will help us prepare for the season," Harty said. "Since the school year has ended it has been pretty much all soccer — it's been good."

