Blue Jay soccer team is finally upperclassmen heavy

JAMESTOWN — Brandi Harty has been waiting for the 2023 prep soccer season for about three years.

"The fact that we are heavy-loaded with juniors is a first-time thing for me so I am excited to have upperclassmen on my roster," Harty, the head coach of the Jamestown High School boys soccer team, said.

The Blue Jays began practices on Aug. 7 and are set to open the season on Tuesday hosting Minot. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at Rotary Field.

"We did have some key seniors graduate but we are basically returning our entire squad," Harty said. "The majority of the kids on the roster saw a lot of time last year so they are very experienced, a year older and they have played a lot of soccer this last year."

About a month after wrapping up the 2022 season short of the 2022 Class A State Tournament, Harty said the majority of her roster decided to play soccer during the offseason in order to gain some more experience and better develop their game as prep soccer players.

The Jays will return seniors Connor Traut and Ryan Larson along with juniors Brady Harty, Carter Genter, Jake Anderson, Ian Lere, Iddi Ramadhahi and Grant Lunde.

Sophomore John Belzer was called upon to step up as a freshman due to an injury. Harty said Belzer's trial by fire shaped him into another dynamic weapon that she will be using this season.

"I think our attack is going to be very different than it has been in the past just because the boys are older and we've really pushed trying to find the back of the net more," Harty said. "Overall our whole style of play has changed just based on the fact that these kids have dialed in this year and put in a lot of time on their own."

A change in attacking style isn't the only thing the Blue Jays' opponents will have to account for.

Harty and the Blue Jays are welcoming in some "new" players to the team.

Senior Louis Kjellberg decided to split time on the soccer and football fields during his final prep season.

"He's one who played soccer forever — he just didn't play high school," Harty said of Kjellberg. "He's played during the summer and he's a senior who I think could play a lot of key minutes for us.

"He's very dynamic up front so I am looking forward to watching him play."

Junior Jackson Steele — also a Blue Jay Soccer Club player — has likewise decided to come out for the nine-week high school season.

With an experienced group of upperclassmen in her pocket, Harty has been able to move on from the basics pretty quickly and is in the thick of getting her boys ready for game day.

"One of the things that we have been concentrating on is playing quicker in smaller spaces," Harty said. "Also, we are always working on the attack and trying to finish and find the back of the net. That has been one of our downfalls.

Danica Brekken, left, assistant coach, visits with some of the Jamestown High School boys soccer team during a practice on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

"We do possess the ball very well and that is important," she said. "I think by our ability to hold on to the ball and keep it, that is going to help us towards the end of the game when we really need to close out a game."

What will also help is staying healthy for the next two months.

"Last year was horrible for injuries," Harty said. "We really want to stay healthy this year."

In an attempt to stay healthy, Harty said the team typically conditions hard at the beginning of the week and then eases off by the end. She also conducts pool workouts to help alleviate some of the strain and pressure off of the boys' legs. Harty said she and the Jays' two assistant coaches consistently remind players to take time to ice and use the proper precautions.

"We really try not to overdo anything," Harty said. "We really monitor the boys who are struggling with injuries and the boys are really good at communicating with the coaches if something is bothering them so we can watch them and limit their minutes that way."

As of Monday, the Jays haven't lost anyone to injuries.

Here's hoping the 90-minute, high-speed tilt with the two-time WDA regular season and WDA Tournament champions won't change that.

Minot finished out the regular season at 11-2-1 while overall they were 15-4-1.

"Minot has a little bit of a rebuilding year but you never, ever count out Minot for anything. They always do such a good job of putting together a strong season as a squad."

As for the rest of the West Region:

"I know a lot of people think that Legacy is going to be really, really good," Harty said. "I know that they are going to be really, really good. I think they are a team that is going to break out and cause some issues for other teams in the West."

According to preseason predictions — Jamestown is expected to finish within the top-3 this year. The Blue Jays received 33 points and a pair of first-place votes.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves.

"I just think that if we can stay healthy this is going to be a very good season for this team," Harty said. "I'm excited."