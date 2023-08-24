Blue Jay volleyball back to working hard and having fun

JAMESTOWN — Fun and hard work are innate parts of the Jamestown High School volleyball program.

"By the end of practice everybody is always gasping for air, but not in a bad way," senior Makenna Nold said. "We like to use volleyball-specific conditioning so that we are getting the high-intensity workout but still getting better at our sport. We always start off with a game called Queens or Speed Queens. It’s always been our favorite. It gets the heart racing while still having so much fun.

"We will do some drills afterward and always end practice with a game as well," she said.

The Blue Jays are deep into their second week of practices and are set to open the season this weekend at the Bismarck Crossover Tournament. The Jays' first conference game is scheduled for Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. at Jerry Meyer Arena. The Jays will face Minot on Thursday.

"This week has been great," JHS head coach Sara Hegerle said. "The players all came to tryouts with a lot of excitement and enthusiasm. Every year we wonder what a new group will look like and they have really stepped up at every level."

They've needed to step up.

The Class of 2023 was an athletic bunch that helped the Jays get back to the state tournament for the first time since 2020. The 2022 Blue Jay squad was 17-3 in the WDA and 33-7 overall.

The Blue Jays wound up placing third at the 2022 Class A State Tournament. The team graduated six college-bound seniors last spring. Four of the six committed to play collegiate-level volleyball.

Class A All-Staters Bernadette Newman and Haylie Hakanson have moved on to play volleyball for the University of Jamestown while Benet Fronk is set to play at Valley City State University. Aspyn Peterson signed to play at North Dakota State College of Science.

The final two grads, Rylee Joseph and Breanna Oettle, also committed to play collegiate-level sports. Joseph is set to play softball for UJ while Oettle is playing soccer for the Jimmies.

Newman, Hakanson and Peterson led the Blue Jays in four out of the five different stat categories last season but Nold, the 2022 team assist leader, is back and she seems to have hit a growth spurt — in more ways than one.

"She is really stepping up right now for us in many ways," Hegerle said of Nold. "It seems like she grew a foot this past year and is hitting the ball really well."

Nold has been playing volleyball since second grade and has been a varsity team member since her sophomore season.

Through the 2022 regular season, Nold led the Jays in assists last year with 337. The team's 6x2 rotation also allowed Nold to spend time on the outside where she racked up 125 kills. At the net, she accounted for 16 blocks while in the back court, she was credited with 169 digs. She was the team's third-toughest server with 26 aces through 17 WDA matches played.

Once her junior season wrapped, Nold continued to play. The senior played winter and spring club volleyball with Summit Junior Volleyball out of Fargo.

"My goal this year is to leave it all out on the floor," Nold said. "I have one year left and I want to go out with a bang. The team we have has the urgency and determination to play at (a high) level. It’s taken hard work and ... it’s taken a lot of people to step into a big role. I’m very proud of the team we have."

Nold is one of four major returners for the Blue Jays.

The Jamestown Blue Jays have many returning players from last year to help maintain a solid volleyball program. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

Seniors Kinley Anderson and Leah Trumbauer will be the final of the four returners who saw consistent minutes last year. Anderson was the team's leading regular-season blocker with 21. Trumbauer had 63 kills, 10 blocks and 28 digs as a junior.

Last season, Nold shared the setting responsibilities with Edie Hegerle. Hegerle, now a junior, is expected to be back in the setting position — a spot she thrived in last year. Hegerle racked up 299 assists through the regular season.

New players on varsity include three defensive specialists in Sara Sletto, Makhal Rowell and Emma Houge and hitters Addison Marker, Kendyl Anderson and Brooklyn Busch. Hegerle said the Jays also have some younger players like Mari Anderson, Jetta Peterson, Aunika Moser and Lucy Falk who could fill in when needed.

"We have quite a variety of players and they have built a solid chemistry within the team already," Hegerle said. "Our strengths this year are still unknown but we have a solid group right now that has a strong work ethic. I’ve been so impressed with their effort defensively all across the board. They all worked hard in the off-season and have put the time in to make this season great."