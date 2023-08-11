Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Blue Jays Roundup: Aspen Humes shoots mid-80s at first golf meet

The Jamestown High School golf team had its first meet of the 2023 season on Aug. 11.

Jamestown Blue Jay LOGO.jpg
Katie Ringer
By Katie Ringer
Today at 6:31 PM

WATFORD CITY, N.D. — Whatever the Blue Jays were doing Friday they should keep doing it for the next eight weeks.

MORE BLUE JAYS COVERAGE

The JHS girls golf team started its season off with a bang on Friday, placing third out of 10 competing teams at the Watford City Invite with a team total of 367. Mandan placed first, carding a collective score of 334 while St. Mary's took second place (360). Mandan's Anna Huettl was the top-golfer shooting a 78.

Aspen Humes led the Blue Jays, carding an 85 while senior Olivia Sorlie finished her round with a 92. Isabel LeFevre was not far behind notching a 93. Mylee Michel and Brooke Dietrich were also in the 90s shooting a 97 and 99 respectively. Belle Sjostrom rounded out the Blue Jays' scoring with a 102.

The Blue Jays will be back in action on Monday and Tuesday hosting the East-West Classic at Jamestown Country Club. Golfers are slated to tee off at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Team scores

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Mandan 334; 2. St. Mary's 360; 3. Jamestown 367; 4. Minot 373; 5. Legacy 378; T5. Century 378; 7. Minot North 385; 8. Dickinson 390; 9. Watford City 399; 10. Williston 411; 11. Bismarck High 485.

Blue Jay results

Aspen Humes 85; Olivia Sorlie 92; Isabel LeFevre 93; Mylee Michel 97; Brooke Dietrich 99; Belle Sjostrom 102.

Katie Ringer
By Katie Ringer
Katie Ringer is a sports reporter for the Jamestown Sun. Katie joined the Sun staff in the summer of 2019 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire with a degree in journalism. She can be reached by email at kringer@jamestownsun.com or by phone at 701-952-8460.
What To Read Next
Donovan Woolen
Men's Sports
Bison football gets linebacker commit from Frisco, Texas
2d ago
 · 
By  Dom Izzo
state track jhs b girls 1600 run 052821
Members Only
Prep
'Running makes me happy': Norah Entzi headed to Black Hills State
2d ago
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
D43A1100.jpg
Prep
Valley City trainer, Jamestown EMS cooperate to save man's life
6d ago
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
UJ Teacher Education Scholarship.jpg
News
UJ announces scholarship to help address teacher shortage
1d ago
jhs girls golf humes practice 080923.jpg
Prep
Former Blue Jay Katie Hemmer to take over girls golf team
1d ago
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
The Pride Parade this past summer walking through downtown Fargo.jpg
North Dakota
Some Pride events set for Fargo despite shift to Moorhead
1d ago
 · 
By  C.S. Hagen
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13