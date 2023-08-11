Blue Jays Roundup: Aspen Humes shoots mid-80s at first golf meet

WATFORD CITY, N.D. — Whatever the Blue Jays were doing Friday they should keep doing it for the next eight weeks.

MORE BLUE JAYS COVERAGE







The JHS girls golf team started its season off with a bang on Friday, placing third out of 10 competing teams at the Watford City Invite with a team total of 367. Mandan placed first, carding a collective score of 334 while St. Mary's took second place (360). Mandan's Anna Huettl was the top-golfer shooting a 78.

Aspen Humes led the Blue Jays, carding an 85 while senior Olivia Sorlie finished her round with a 92. Isabel LeFevre was not far behind notching a 93. Mylee Michel and Brooke Dietrich were also in the 90s shooting a 97 and 99 respectively. Belle Sjostrom rounded out the Blue Jays' scoring with a 102.

The Blue Jays will be back in action on Monday and Tuesday hosting the East-West Classic at Jamestown Country Club. Golfers are slated to tee off at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Team scores

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Mandan 334; 2. St. Mary's 360; 3. Jamestown 367; 4. Minot 373; 5. Legacy 378; T5. Century 378; 7. Minot North 385; 8. Dickinson 390; 9. Watford City 399; 10. Williston 411; 11. Bismarck High 485.

Blue Jay results

Aspen Humes 85; Olivia Sorlie 92; Isabel LeFevre 93; Mylee Michel 97; Brooke Dietrich 99; Belle Sjostrom 102.