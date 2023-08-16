Blue Jays Roundup: East dominates East-West Classic, Jays place 14th

JAMESTOWN — One thing became clear at the conclusion of the annual East-West Golf Classic.

The teams in the East are stacked.

Grand Forks Red River won the 2023 East-West Classic team contest on Tuesday shooting a 311-310—621. Fargo Davies took second place, Mandan earned third, West Fargo Sheyenne finished fourth and Wahpeton rounded out the top-five teams.

The hosting Jamestown Blue Jays placed 14th out of 20 competing teams on Tuesday, carding a two-round total of 762. The Jays shot a 385 on Monday and a 377 on Tuesday.

Mandan's Anna Huettl earned individual honors shooting a 1-under-143. Huettl was the only golfer out of the West Region to finish in the top 10.

Jamestown was led by senior Olivia Sorlie's 91-95—186. Sophomore Mylee Michel was two strokes behind at 188 while Isabel LeFevre finished out the two-day competition with a 193. Belle Sjostrom was credited with the team's fourth-lowest score at 196. Aspen Humes and Brooke Dietrich rounded out the host team's roster shooting 205 and 210 respectively.

The Blue Jays are set to be back in action on Friday at the Williston Invite. Golfers are scheduled to tee off at Eagle Ridge Golf Course.

Team results

1. Grand Forks Red River, 311-310-621; 2. Fargo Davies, 325-306-631; 3. Mandan, 330-317-647; 4. West Fargo Sheyenne, 343-340-683; 5. Wahpeton, 352-349-701; 6. Bismarck Legacy, 358-358-716; 7 West Fargo, 364-355-719; 8. Bismarck Century, 357-363-720; 9. Bismarck St. Mary's, 359-377-736; 10. Minot High, 384-363-747; 11. Fargo North, 373-374-747; 12. Minot North, 370-381-751; 13. Fargo Shanley, 380-380-760; 14. Jamestown, 385-377-762; 15. Fargo South, 391-387-778; 16. Dickinson, 414-385-799; 17. Williston, 419-408-827; 18. Grand Forks Central, 422-422-844; 19. Watford City, 462-481-942; 20. West Fargo Horace, 483-472-955.

Top 10 finishers

1. Anna Huettl, Mandan, 71-72—143; T2. Ella Speidel, Grand Forks Red River, 74-73-147; T2. Rose Solberg, Fargo Davies, 76-71-147; 4. Zoe Keene, West Fargo Sheyenne, 75-75-150; 5. Lexi Bartley, Fargo Davies, 80-72-152; 6. Jaya Grube, Grand Forks Red River, 77-76-153; 7. Sophie Brakke, Grand Forks Red River, 78-80-158; 8. Kate McComb, Fargo North, 77-83-160; 9. Taylor Piepkorn, Grand Forks Red River, 82-81-163; 10. Abby Voeller, Fargo Davies, 83-81-164.

Blue Jay results

Olivia Sorlie 91-95—186; Mylee Michel 95-93—188; Isabel LeFevre 105-88—193; Belle Sjostrom 95-101—196; Aspen Humes 104-101—205; Brooke Dietrich 106-104—210