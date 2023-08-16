Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Blue Jays Roundup: East dominates East-West Classic, Jays place 14th

The Jamestown High School golf team competed in the East-West Classic Golf Tournament on Aug. 14-15.

jhs girls golf sorlie 081523.jpg
Jamestown's Olivia Sorlie sets the ball in motion on a drive Tuesday, August, 15, 2023, during the Orriginal's East-West Classic at the Jamestown Country Club.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Katie Ringer
By Katie Ringer
Today at 11:53 AM

JAMESTOWN — One thing became clear at the conclusion of the annual East-West Golf Classic.

The teams in the East are stacked.

Grand Forks Red River won the 2023 East-West Classic team contest on Tuesday shooting a 311-310—621. Fargo Davies took second place, Mandan earned third, West Fargo Sheyenne finished fourth and Wahpeton rounded out the top-five teams.

The hosting Jamestown Blue Jays placed 14th out of 20 competing teams on Tuesday, carding a two-round total of 762. The Jays shot a 385 on Monday and a 377 on Tuesday.

Mandan's Anna Huettl earned individual honors shooting a 1-under-143. Huettl was the only golfer out of the West Region to finish in the top 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamestown was led by senior Olivia Sorlie's 91-95—186. Sophomore Mylee Michel was two strokes behind at 188 while Isabel LeFevre finished out the two-day competition with a 193. Belle Sjostrom was credited with the team's fourth-lowest score at 196. Aspen Humes and Brooke Dietrich rounded out the host team's roster shooting 205 and 210 respectively.

The Blue Jays are set to be back in action on Friday at the Williston Invite. Golfers are scheduled to tee off at Eagle Ridge Golf Course.

MORE BLUE JAYS COVERAGE

Team results

1. Grand Forks Red River, 311-310-621; 2. Fargo Davies, 325-306-631; 3. Mandan, 330-317-647; 4. West Fargo Sheyenne, 343-340-683; 5. Wahpeton, 352-349-701; 6. Bismarck Legacy, 358-358-716; 7 West Fargo, 364-355-719; 8. Bismarck Century, 357-363-720; 9. Bismarck St. Mary's, 359-377-736; 10. Minot High, 384-363-747; 11. Fargo North, 373-374-747; 12. Minot North, 370-381-751; 13. Fargo Shanley, 380-380-760; 14. Jamestown, 385-377-762; 15. Fargo South, 391-387-778; 16. Dickinson, 414-385-799; 17. Williston, 419-408-827; 18. Grand Forks Central, 422-422-844; 19. Watford City, 462-481-942; 20. West Fargo Horace, 483-472-955.

Top 10 finishers

1. Anna Huettl, Mandan, 71-72—143; T2. Ella Speidel, Grand Forks Red River, 74-73-147; T2. Rose Solberg, Fargo Davies, 76-71-147; 4. Zoe Keene, West Fargo Sheyenne, 75-75-150; 5. Lexi Bartley, Fargo Davies, 80-72-152; 6. Jaya Grube, Grand Forks Red River, 77-76-153; 7. Sophie Brakke, Grand Forks Red River, 78-80-158; 8. Kate McComb, Fargo North, 77-83-160; 9. Taylor Piepkorn, Grand Forks Red River, 82-81-163; 10. Abby Voeller, Fargo Davies, 83-81-164.

Blue Jay results

Olivia Sorlie 91-95—186; Mylee Michel 95-93—188; Isabel LeFevre 105-88—193; Belle Sjostrom 95-101—196; Aspen Humes 104-101—205; Brooke Dietrich 106-104—210

Katie Ringer
By Katie Ringer
Katie Ringer is a sports reporter for the Jamestown Sun. Katie joined the Sun staff in the summer of 2019 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire with a degree in journalism. She can be reached by email at kringer@jamestownsun.com or by phone at 701-952-8460.
What To Read Next
Jamestown Blue Jay LOGO.jpg
Prep
Blue Jays Roundup: Aspen Humes shoots mid-80s at first golf meet
4d ago
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
jhs girls golf humes practice 080923.jpg
Prep
Former Blue Jay Katie Hemmer to take over girls golf team
6d ago
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
Donovan Woolen
Men's Sports
Bison football gets linebacker commit from Frisco, Texas
Aug 9
 · 
By  Dom Izzo
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
JSSP Stutsman County News
News
Law enforcement in Stutsman County, Jamestown enforcing seat-belt law
5h ago
 · 
By  Keith Norman, For The Jamestown Sun
empty lot by uj entrance new APEX location.jpg
News
Flex PACE approved to build physical therapy clinic in Jamestown
1d ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
UJ nursing graduates 2023.jpg
Community
University of Jamestown nursing program achieves 100% pass rate
5h ago
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13