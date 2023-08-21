Blue Jays Roundup: Golf completes meets No. 3 and 4

DICKINSON, N.D. — It has been a jam-packed 10 days for the Jamestown High School girls golf team.

Now they get eight days off.

The Blue Jays placed sixth out of 10 competing teams at the Dickinson Invite Monday, carding a team score of 382. The contest was the fourth the Jays had played since their season began on Aug. 11.

Senior Isabel LeFevre was the Jays' individual leader shooting an 86 to place 12th while Olivia Sorlie finished the round in 23rd place with a score of 93. Mylee Michel (101) and Aspen Humes (102) placed 38th and 39th respectively while Belle Sjostrom finished tied for 41st with 104. Brooke Dietrich was one stroke back of Sjostrom and rounded out the team's six-man varsity roster.

The Blue Jays will be back in action on Aug. 29 at Bismarck's Riverwood Golf Course. Tee-off time is 9 a.m.

Mandan's Anna Huettl continued to assert her dominance and finished the round with a 72 to earn the individual title. Huettl's win came just three days after she won the Williston Invite. Huettl shot a 77 at Eagle Ridge.

In Williston the Jays carded a 382 — the team's third-best score. The squad was led by Sorlie. Sorlie broke 90 by two strokes and was at least six strokes better than the rest of the JHS squad.

Michel (94) and LeFevre (95) were the Jays' next-lowest scorers. Humes, Sjostrom and Dietrich all finished within three strokes of each other shooting a 105, 106 and 108 respectively.

Mandan, St. Mary's, Minot North, Legacy, Century and Minot all had at least one golfer finish in the top 10 in Williston. Both the Dickinson and Williston Invites were won by Mandan which brings the team's total to three meets won. Not all scores from Dickinson were available when the Jamestown Sun went to press.

Dickinson Invite, Heart River Golf Course

Team results

Not available when the Jamestown Sun went to press.

Top-10 finishers

Not available when the Jamestown Sun went to press.

Blue Jay results

Isabel LeFevre 86; Olivia Sorlie 93; Mylee Michel 101; Aspen Humes 102; Belle Sjostrom 104; Brooke Dietrich 105.

Williston Invite, Eagle Ridge Golf Course

Team results

1. Mandan, 323; 2. St. Mary’s, 340; 3. Minot North, 361; 4. Legacy, 365; 5. Century, 379; 6. Minot High, 371; 7. Williston, 381; 8. Jamestown, 382; 9. Dickinson, 387; 10. Watford City, 423.

Top 10 finishers

1. Anna Huettl, Mandan, 77; 2. Abi Schneider, St. Mary’s, 79; T3. Brittyn Mettler, Mandan, 81; T3. Ruby Heydt, Mandan, 81; 5. Lola Huber, St. Mary’s, 82; 6. Kinsey Welstad, Minot North, 83; T7. Isabella Hale, 84; T8 Kylie Duchscherer, Century, 84; 9. Emersyn Kopp, Minot North, 85 T10. Lauren Beck, Legacy 87; T10. Morgan Strange, Minot High, 87

Blue Jay results

Olivia Sorlie 88; Mylee Michel 94; Isabel LeFevre 95; Aspen Humes 105; Belle Sjostrom 106; Brooke Dietrich 108.