Blue Jays Roundup: Golf ties season-best score on Tuesday

JAMESTOWN — A little time off seems to agree with the Jamestown High School girls golf team.

The Jays got back to competing on Tuesday after an eight-day break from travel. The Bismarck Century Invite marked the Jays' fifth competition in 18 days.

Jamestown tied its season-best score of 367 on Tuesday. The four-man crew was led by Aspen Humes. The sophomore shot an 85 while senior Olivia Sorlie finished her round with an 87.

Isabel LeFevre carded an 95 and Belle Sjostrom capped the team's scoring with an even 100.

The Blue Jays will be back in the capital city on Sept. 7 for the St. Mary's Invite at Tom O'Leary Golf Course. Golfers are set to tee-off at 10 a.m.

MORE BLUE JAYS COVERAGE







Bismarck Century Invite

ADVERTISEMENT

Riverwood Golf Course

Team Totals

1. Mandan, 320; 2. Bismarck Century, 348; 3. Bismarck St. Mary's, 351; 4. Bismarck Legacy, 356; 5. Jamestown, 367; 6. Minot High, 374; 7. Minot North, 388; 8. Dickinson, 391; 9. Williston, 424; 10. Watford City, 454; Bismarck High, Inc.

Top 10 Finishers/Ties

1. Anna Huettl, Mandan, 75; 2. Lauren Beck, Bismarck Legacy, 78; 3. Brittyn Mettler, Mandan, 79; 4. Izzy Hale, Mandan, 80; 5. Kyndall Peterson, Dickinson, 82; 6. Kylie Duchscherer, Bismarck Century, 83; 7. Lola Huber, Bismarck St. Mary's, 84; T8. Aspen Humes, Jamestown, 85; T8. Grace Rieger, Bismarck St. Mary's, 85; T10. Paige Breuer, Bismarck High, 86; T10. Brooklyn Monteith, Mandan, 86

Blue Jay results

Aspen Humes 85; Olivia Sorlie 87; Isabel LeFevre 95, Belle Sjostrom 100

Soccer trounces Century

The Blue Jay boys soccer team's win streak now reads three games.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jays topped Century 2-0 on Tuesday. Head coach Brandi Harty's squad is now 3-0-1 and is currently tied with Minot second in the WDA standings with 10 points.

Legacy is leading the conference. The Sabers are 4-0-0.

Iddi Ramadhahi kicked off the scoring, slipping one past Century goalie James Lee in the 15th minute. A mere five minutes later, Jake Anderson doubled the Jays' lead with another score. Anderson's goal was assisted by senior Connor Traut.

The Blue Jays put 15 shots on net while the Patriots only managed five.

Harty and her crew will be back in action on Thursday hosting Bismarck High. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Jamestown 2, Century 0

JHS 2 0 — 2

BC 0 0 — 0

ADVERTISEMENT

Scoring

First half

1. JHS, Iddi Ramadhahi (unassisted), 15th minute; 2. JHS, Jake Anderson (Connor Traut), 20th minute.

Second half

No scoring.

Shots on goal: Jamestown 15; Century 5

Goalkeeper saves: Jamestown, Grant Lunde, 5; Century, James Lee, 13

Tennis sees first home-court action

A couple of wins was all the Blue Jay boys tennis team could muster on Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jays fell 5-2 to Bismarck High in a nonconference match.

Camron Andersen, the Jays' No. 3 singles player to Bismarck's Reed Romsaajs to three and wound up defeating Romsaajs 6-3, 2-6, 10-6.

Ravi Bansal also found success — this time at the No. 4 singles spot. Bansal defeated Quinton Wolf, 3-6, 6-2, 10-8.

Head coach John Ness and his crew will be back at Bolinger Courts on Tuesday hosting Valley City. The dual is slated to begin at 4:15 p.m.

Bismarck High 5, Jamestown 2

Singles

No. 1: Tyler Wahl, BHS def. Kai Backen 6-1, 6-1

No. 2: Gabe Hanson, BHS def. Braxton Burkett 6-1, 6-1

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 3: Camron Andersen, JHS def. Reed Romsaajs, 6-3, 2-6, 10-6

No. 4: Ravi Bansal, JHS def. Quinton Wolf, 3-6, 6-2, 10-8

Doubles

No. 1: Aidan Ellertson/Roger Karalus, BHS def. Grady Anderson/Luke LeFevre 6-2, 6-3

No. 2: Landon Regstad/Lennon Kulackoski, BHS def. Adam Sortland/Jaxton Dawson 7-5, 6-2

No. 3: Luke Naslund/Max Chovinard, BHS def. Josh Sagaser/Finnley Geinert 6-4, 6-3

