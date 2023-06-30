Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Blue Jays Roundup: Jason Carroll hired as head boys basketball coach

Jason Carroll has been hired as the new head coach of the Jamestown High School boys basketball team.

Jamestown Blue Jay LOGO.jpg
By Jamestown Sun Staff
June 30, 2023 at 11:39 AM
MORE BLUE JAYS COVERAGE

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown High School Activities Department announced the hiring of Jason Carroll as the next head coach of Blue Jay Boys’ Basketball on June 30 according to a press release.

Carroll is currently employed by Jamestown Public Schools as a special education instructor at Jamestown High School

His most recent basketball coaching experience includes serving as an assistant to Jacoby Lloyd and the Blue Jay Boys’ Basketball Program back in the 2021-2022 season. Coach Carroll has also served as head girls basketball coach at Edgeley/Kulm-Montpelier.

Jason Carroll.png
Jason Caroll

Carroll was a student assistant for the men's basketball team at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, Minnesota and was an assistant men's basketball coach at the University of Jamestown.

Jim Roaldson, JHS Activities Director, stated:

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are excited to see where Coach Carroll can lead this program. Previous head coach, Jacoby Lloyd, left the program in great shape and there is a nucleus of players returning on which to continue to build. Continued focus on developing a positive and committed team culture while bringing in his own influences will be Coach Carroll’s biggest challenge."

What To Read Next
010923.S.FF.NDSUfootball
Men's Sports
Dom Izzo’s 2023 Missouri Valley preseason poll and all-conference teams
1d ago
 · 
By  Dom Izzo
warm weather bike ride 031922.jpg
Prep
Ready, set, bike: Community Bike Ride to be held next week
3d ago
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
Soldiers.jpg
Prep
Jason Bitz having fun in his 20th slow-pitch, softball season
4d ago
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
22h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
21h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media