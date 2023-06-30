Blue Jays Roundup: Jason Carroll hired as head boys basketball coach

MORE BLUE JAYS COVERAGE







JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown High School Activities Department announced the hiring of Jason Carroll as the next head coach of Blue Jay Boys’ Basketball on June 30 according to a press release.

Carroll is currently employed by Jamestown Public Schools as a special education instructor at Jamestown High School

His most recent basketball coaching experience includes serving as an assistant to Jacoby Lloyd and the Blue Jay Boys’ Basketball Program back in the 2021-2022 season. Coach Carroll has also served as head girls basketball coach at Edgeley/Kulm-Montpelier.

Jason Caroll

Carroll was a student assistant for the men's basketball team at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, Minnesota and was an assistant men's basketball coach at the University of Jamestown.

Jim Roaldson, JHS Activities Director, stated:

“We are excited to see where Coach Carroll can lead this program. Previous head coach, Jacoby Lloyd, left the program in great shape and there is a nucleus of players returning on which to continue to build. Continued focus on developing a positive and committed team culture while bringing in his own influences will be Coach Carroll’s biggest challenge."