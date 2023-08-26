Blue Jays Roundup: Swimming hosts first meet

MORE BLUE JAYS COVERAGE







JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown High School girls swimming and diving team hosted its first meet of the season on Saturday.

Fargo Davies won the Battle of the Birds with 802 points while West Fargo Horace scored 676. Jamestown rounded out the meet scoring with 487 points.

Jamestown kicked off the meet with a first-place performance in the 200 yard medley relay. Allysah Larson, Georgia Lettenmaier, Cloe Nelson and Jordyn Larson finished the race in 2 minutes, 4.07 seconds.

Lettenmaier qualified for the 2023 Class A State Meet in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:08.59.

The Blue Jays will be back in action on Sept. 8 hosting West Fargo.

Team results

1. Fargo Davies 802; 2. Horace 676; 3. Jamestown 487.

Top finishers / Blue Jay results

200 yard medley relay: 1. JHS (Allysah Larson, Georgia Lettenmaier, Cloe Nelson, Jordyn Larson), 2:04.07; 7. JHS (Emily Trevithick, Abby Boehm, Tori Nelson, Madison Schmidt), 2:51.44.

200 freestyle: 1. Jocelyn Wettlaufer, HHS, 2:08.36; 2. Georgia Lettenmaier 2:08.89; 5. Mia Berndt 2:29.25; 11. Abby Boehm 2:48.26; 12. Madison Schmidt 2:49.77; 13. Regan Keller 2:55.05.

200 IM: 1. Savannah Mauch, HHS, 2:30.70; 3. Cloe Nelson 2:40.76.

50 freestyle: 1. Allysah Larson, JHS, 27.48; 9. Ella Brown 31.03; 14. Emily Trevithick 33.67; 17. Olivia Roller 41.77; 20. Alice Sundeen 53.09.

1 meter diving: 1.Halle Braaflat, FD, 381.20; 4. Jozie Davis 170.10; 6. Lydia Stoterau 143.90; 7. Mia Kaiser 137.05; 8. Sadie Hagar 121.85; 9. Larkin Kleven 121.25.

100 butterfly: 1. Jane Donat, FD, 1:12.07; 2. Cloe Nelson 1:14.48; 5. Sophie Gilbertson 1:24.92.

100 freestyle: 1. Savannah Mauch, HHS, 1:02.05; 5. Jordyn Larson 1:03.83; 9. Ella Brown 1:10.12; 12. Regan Keller 1:20.26; 13. Tori Nelson 1:20.44; 15. Emily Trevithick 1:21.42; 18. Grace Roller 1:35.24; 20. Olivia Roller 1:46.59.

500 freestyle: 1. Sophie Hetland, HHS, 6:07.76; 2. Mia Berndt 6:12.33; 8. Madison Schmidt 7:38.57.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Horace (Maiah Fuchs, Anna Enright, Sophia Domitrovich, Jocelyn Wettlaufer), 1:53.47; 2. JHS (Allysah Larson, Jordyn Larson, Cloe Nelson, Georgia Lettenmaier), 1:53.85; 7. JHS (Sophie Gilbertson, Mia Berndt, Regan Keller, Ella Brown), 2:13.86.

100 backstroke: 1. Hadley Hegland, FD, 1:15.69; 5. Sophie Gilbertson 1:22.97; 6. Abby Boehm 1:23.11; 12. Tori Nelson 1:35.81.

100 breaststroke: 1. Georgia Lettenmaier, JHS, 1:16.95; 3. Jordyn Larson 1:21.73.

400 freestyle: 1. Horace (Savannah Mauch, Maddie Novak, Maiah Fuchs, Jocelyn Wettlaufer), 4:07.40; 6. JHS (Sophie Gilbertson, Mia Berndt, Tori Nelson, Ella Brown), 5:01.75; 7. JHS (Abby Boehm, Emily Trevithick, Regan Keller, Madison Schmidt), 5:24.64.

Soccer goes 2-0 on the road

The Blue Jay boys soccer team went 2-0 this weekend.

The Jays topped Dickinson 3-2 Friday evening. On Saturday, the Blue Jays defeated Williston with a final score of 3-1. The Jays are now 2-0-1.

Connor Traut and Iddi Ramadhahai both came out of the weekend with a pair of goals. Henry Yolain was credited with the other score. Ramadhahai and Brady Harty were credited with a pair of assists.

Junior goalie Grant Lunde was credited with 11 saves off 14 shots faced. The Blue Jays' offense peppered the net with 25 total shots.

Head coach Brandi Harty and her squad will be at Bismarck Century on Tuesday. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Bismarck Community Bowl.