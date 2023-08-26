6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Blue Jays Roundup: Tennis goes 1-2 in Minot Friday

The Jamestown High School tennis team was in action on Friday.

Jamestown Blue Jay LOGO.jpg
Katie Ringer
By Katie Ringer
Today at 7:49 PM
MINOT, N.D. — The Jamestown High School boys tennis team got its first win of the 2023 season Friday afternoon.

The Blue Jays swept Minot North 5-0 at Minot's Round Robin Tournament. Through three singles matches the Jays allowed just 10 points.

Jamestown's win was followed by a close battle with Century. The Patriots wound up topping the Jays 3-2.

Friday wrapped with a match against Minot. The Jays dropped 5-0 to the Magicians. Play will resume at Minot's Hammond Park on Saturday.

Jamestown 5, Minot North 0

Singles

No. 1: Kai Backen, J def. Parker Vigested 6-0, 6-4

No. 2: Luke LeFevre, J def. Rylan Thompson 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Camron Andersen, J def. Peyton Opp 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Grady Anderson/Adam Sortland, J def. Colton Griffith/Levon Stai 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Jaxton Dawson/Ravi Bansal, J def. Reece Blikre/Camden Kuittel 6-2, 6-3

Century 3, Jamestown 2

Singles

No. 1: Kai Backen, J def. Charlie Holzer 6-4, 6-3

No. 2: Adam Sortland, J def. Ben Satrom 3-6, 6-3, 10-6

No. 3: Ryan Mallaly, BC def. Jaxton Dawson 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Jared Pitcher/Jaden Kleijan, BC def. LeFevre/Anderson 6-4, 6-1

No. 2: Andrew Davis/Mitch Dietsmann, BC def. Andersen/Bansal 6-0, 6-1

Minot 5, Jamestown 0

Singles

No. 1: Aiden Diehl, M def. Luke LeFevre 6-3, 6-1

No. 2: Nolan Callahan, M def. Camron Andersen 7-5, 6-2

No. 3: Thomas Griffith, M def. Ravi Bansal 6-7, 6-3, 10-6

Doubles

No. 1: Grayson Schaeffer/Conor Odahlen, M def. Kai Backen/Grady Anderson 6-4, 6-2

No. 2: Oliver Thompson/Nolan Moore, M def. Adam Sortland/Jaxton Dawson 6-3, 6-3

Katie Ringer
By Katie Ringer
Katie Ringer is a sports reporter for the Jamestown Sun. Katie joined the Sun staff in the summer of 2019 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire with a degree in journalism. She can be reached by email at kringer@jamestownsun.com or by phone at 701-952-8460.
