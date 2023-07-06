'Building the passion': Patrick Schlosser hired as JHS wrestling coach

JAMESTOWN — Patrick Schlosser has made a career out of traveling around the state of North Dakota and it's looking like Jamestown is his stop of choice.

Lucky us.

Schlosser was recently hired as the new head coach of the Jamestown High School boys wrestling team.

Schlosser was named the Jamestown High School assistant wrestling coach in 2021. He served under former head coach Larry Eslick during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

"My wife is from Jamestown so that's kind of what brought me here and then kind of by fate I met Larry and got introduced to the school and everything kind of fell into place," Schlosser said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schlosser has been teaching and coaching wrestling around the state for 17 years. He has been on staff in Killdeer, Watford City and now Jamestown.

He received the official head coach position after Eslick submitted his resignation last winter.

"It was really great coming into the program and seeing what Larry has done," Schlosser said. "He really established a great culture and has produced some good athletes and really great kids. It's been a pretty great two years and I am kind of excited to add on to what Larry has done on put my mark on them."

The Jays graduated no seniors in the spring of 2022 which meant they were the only team in the state with a full roster returning.

The top-ranked Blue Jays got bit by the injury bug early on in the season which hindered their efforts at getting back to the Class A State Dual Tournament for the third straight season.

While they were picked as the No. 1 team at the beginning of the season, some injuries plagued the Jays. Overall, the Jays finished 9-7 and 6-4 in the West Region last winter.

MORE BLUE JAYS COVERAGE







While the Blue Jay boys wrestling team missed out on qualifying for the 2023 Class A State Dual Tournament, the Blue Jays had 19 members of its boys and girls wrestling teams qualify for the individual state tournament this season.

Eighth grader, Jack Schauer, wrestled his way to fourth place in the 106-pound division. At 160, Adyn Eckert earned enough wins to get him eighth place.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The plan of attack is just to continue to get better and keep building on that passion for the sport," Schlosser said. "If the passion is there it just makes everything more engaging and more impactful and there is a higher likelihood of taking some of the hard lessons and applying them to their daily life."

"Building the passion" requires more than just going to practice from November to February.

"If they are passionate about the sport and put in the time not just in the winter, that passion is going to come out and you can see it," Schlosser said. "When they are not competing in the winter, we have a lot of kids prepare for Greco and Freestyle wrestling and a lot of them like to compete at the state Greco and Freestyle tournament pretty much every year and lot of kids like to do camps.

"I am actually putting on a camp on July 13 and 14," he said. "We'll have Nebraska wrestler Kyle Burwick come and show the guys some different techniques and mindsets."

Registration for the camp is still open. Interested parties can register on the day of for $75 dollars. The camp will be held at Jerry Meyer Arena at Jamestown High School.

"There are a lot of opportunities to get better which is cool," Schlosser said. "Thank you Larry for creating something that someone else can step into and have success. I'm excited to get started, excited for this upcoming season."