Sports Prep

Cade Feeney, 2020 Century grad, selected by Red Sox in MLB Draft

Cade Feeney, a 2020 Bismarck Century graduate, was selected by Boston Red Sox in the 2023 MLB Draft.

CadeFeeneyBismarckCentury.jpg
Cade Feeney, a 2020 Bismarck Century graduate, was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 2023 MLB Draft.
Contributed / North Dakota High School Activities Association
By Tom Mix / NDHSAA Media Specialist
July 13, 2023 at 10:21 AM
MORE LOCAL SPORTS COVERAGE

SEATTLE – Cade Feeney, a 2020 Bismarck Century High School graduate, was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 13th Round (388th overall selection) of the 2023 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft on Tuesday, July 11 in Seattle.

The 2023 MLB Draft (July 9-11) is taking place in conjunction with MLB’s All-Star Weekend in Seattle.

Feeney, a 6-foot starting pitcher, completed his junior season at North Dakota State University this past spring. Feeney started 14 games for the Bison in 2023 going 6-5 with a 4.57 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 80 ⅔ inning pitched. The former Century Patriots standout was named Summit League Peak Pitcher of the Week three times during the 2023 season and earned All-Summit League First Team honors for the second time in his collegiate career (2023 & 2021).

In three seasons at NDSU, Feeney has compiled a 21-9 record in 41 starts with a 4.15 ERA.

Feeney was a three-sport star for Century High School playing football, basketball and baseball for the Patriots.

In baseball, Feeney was named North Dakota’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019 (junior season) and compiled a total of 185 strikeouts during his prep career earning North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA) All-State honors three times.

Feeney also earned All-State honors in football and basketball.

