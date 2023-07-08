Carrington grad, Jack Paulson, founds Carrington Soccer Club

CARRINGTON, N.D. — Most 18-year-olds are enjoying one last summer before the obligations of the workplace or college take over.

Jack Paulson is cut from a different cloth.

Paulson, a recent Carrington High School graduate, founded Carrington's first-ever youth soccer club. The Carrington Soccer Club was established this summer to offer the soccer basics and fundamentals for elementary school-age athletes.

"I really wanted to start it because of my love for the game," Paulson said. "From personal experience, I know it is not easy traveling to a different town for every practice, so I wanted to provide something more local and affordable for the kids."

Paulson was a former member of the Jamestown Soccer Club program. He competed for the JHS boys soccer team for six seasons. During his senior season, Paulson was elected as one of the Blue Jays' team captains.

"I took a lot of ideas from (JHS head soccer coach) Brandi (Harty), although I did not tell her that," Paulson said. "I also put a lot of time into researching the best way to organize and run something like this. My mom and dad helped me get things started in the beginning but now I’m confident running it on my own but I always make sure to thoroughly communicate with the parents about things."

While the program is technically categorized as a club team, Paulson worked with the Carrington School District to find adequate practice spaces. The club practices at the Carrington Elementary School playground Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7 o'clock.

"It’s going amazing," Paulson said. "I’ve heard lots of positive feedback from the kids' parents and others as well. All the kids tell me they love it. As of right now, we have around 15 kids."

Angie Blahna's son Benjamin is one of those 15 kids.

"Benjamin has never played soccer before but has asked for the past two years to join a soccer team," Blahna said. "It was a great opportunity to support a local entrepreneur and let Benjamin enjoy a sport with some friends from school."

Blahna said she came across the club team via Facebook as Paulson posted saying that he would be having sign-ups this spring for kids who would like to join soccer.

"The day of sign-ups, I knew we had made the right decision signing up, because Jack made the time to stop and kick the ball around with Benjamin and just hang out and visit for a while before he went home," Blahna said.

"This has been a good decision for us because Jack has not only taught the basics of soccer but also respect to other players and teamwork- which has trickled off at home," she said.

No one under the age of six signed up for the club this summer. Paulson said interested athletes can still sign up to participate but also noted that there are only a few weeks left of the summer program. The registration fee is $150 dollars per child.

"As of right now we only do scrimmages in Jamestown that is because I was never really sure about the turnout at registration so I didn’t sign us up for any tournaments, but I’m looking to do that next year," Paulson said. "I’m the only coach this year. If I get more kids next year I may have my brother help as he knows a little about the sport from me and has previous coaching experience with kids in other sports."

The club began its practices on June 1 and will run until the end of July. In August, Paulson is off to the University of North Dakota for his freshman year of college but he said he plans to be back in Carrington in the Summer of 2024 to continue growing the club and give more opportunities for athletes in the Carrington area.

"Jack has provided such an amazing opportunity for our kids," Mariah Carney, another Carrington parent said. "All they wanted was to be in soccer and out here that wasn't an option.

"They are so excited every single day to go to practice and scrimmages. His patience with them is incredible and the skills he teaches them are sticking so quickly. This was definitely his calling. My kids have been in plenty of sports but I have never seen a better coach than Jack."