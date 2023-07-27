Carrington is 'the place' to watch good baseball this weekend

CARRINGTON, N.D. — The last time Carrington hosted the Class B American Legion State Tournament, it got off to a bit of a rough start.

"Last time we hosted it was 2016 and the night before the tournament started, there was just a torrential downpour," Carrington Post 25 head coach Tim Ranum said. "We probably had at least 100 people at the field the next day Shop-Vac-ing the field to try and get rid of the water — we were able to only miss one day of the tournament but we're hoping to avoid that type of scenario altogether this time."

Clear skies and a whopping zero inches of rain in the last 24 hours have made for an altogether better start this time around.

The 2023 Class B American Legion State Tournament kicked off play on Wednesday at Carrington City Park’s Northeast Baseball field. Play is scheduled to run through Sunday.

"We've had a fair amount of people in the community who pitched in to get everything ready," Ranum said. "It should really be a fun weekend for Carrington and we hope it is positive for everybody."

Ranum serves as one of the seven state commissioners for Class B American Legion Baseball. He was responsible for presenting the bid proposal that pinned Carrington as the host site for the 2023 Legion State Tournament. Ranum received news that Carrington was selected in the spring of 2022.

"There were 10 communities that put in a bid ... but I think the advantage to us was that we were pretty much ready to go," Ranum said. "There weren't any grand improvements that had to be made. We also have some hotels in town where teams can stay and I think that appealed to people because it makes it feel like more of a tournament atmosphere with teams hanging around and stuff like that.

"We have a couple of street dances with bands coming in — we're going to try to keep players, parents and fans to stay in town and support the Carrington businesses," he said.

While some people might be enjoying the off-the-field activities this weekend, the Ranum and the Redbirds' focus will be on the field.

Carrington entered the tournament at 12-7 overall. The Redbirds won their third-consecutive District 4 championship on July 19, defeating New Rockford 14-0 in the championship tilt.

"I think we have a shot of doing really well at this tournament," Ranum said in an interview prior to Wednesday's quarterfinal. "We automatically qualified but we still won our District so we are doing well. We beat LaMoure two weeks ago and they are three-time defending state champions and they have most of their kids back so they definitely have the advantage but we are kind of hoping that this is our year to knock them off and win it all."

In the final game of the night, LaMoure outlasted Carrington 10-5 to send the Redbirds to the consolation bracket.

Carrington isn't the only team that is hungry for a title though.

Thompson, the two-time defending Class B State Champs at the high school level, will be in the mix. Thompson also won the State Legion title in 2017, 2018 and 2019. New Rockford has been a dark horse this summer, making its way to the tourney for the first time since 2003. Langdon, Cando, Hazen and Burlington are the final four that earned a tournament berth.

In the opening round of the tournament, Thompson squeaked by Hazen 5-4 and while in game No. 2 Cando defeated New Rockford 2-1. Langdon trounced Burlington 10-0 in quarterfinal No. 3.

Carrington will meet Burlington in the second consolation semifinal Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Consolation semis begin at 10 a.m. Thursday with the semis to follow beginning at 3 p.m.

"If fans want to see really good baseball, Carrington is the place to watch it," Ranum said. "It should be a really fun weekend and a good celebration of baseball."