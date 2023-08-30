Class B volleyball roundup: Linton/HMB, LaMoure/LM go five sets

LAMOURE, N.D. — It was a battle of epic proportions in LaMoure Tuesday night.

The Loboes came out on the losing end of their home opener, dropping 3-2 to 2022 Class B State runners-up, Linton/HMB.

A balanced attack and defensive effort helped keep the Lions to four points in the second set. Senior Bailie Kelley led the pack with 11 kills while Tessa Rasmusson put another seven on the books.

Savanna Steffes kept things moving in the back row with 26 digs while Rasmusson and Norah DelaBarre combined for another 15. Izzy Miller made three blocks while Kelley and Brooklyn Braun accounted for another three.

Steffes and Kelley led the Loboes from the back line. Kelley recorded two aces while Steffes was credited with one.

ADVERTISEMENT

No final stats were provided for Linton/HMB.

Linton/HMB 3, LaMoure/LM 2

L/HMB 25 4 25 21 15

LLM 12 25 19 25 12

L/HMB — Final stats not provided.

LLM — Kills: Bailie Kelley 11, Tessa Rasmusson 7, Norah DelaBarre 3, Izzy Miller 2, Brooklyn Braun 2. Assists: Rasmusson 13, Kelley 10, DelaBarre 7, Miller 5, Braun 2, Savanna Steffes 1. Digs: Steffes 26, Rasmusson 8, DelaBarre 7, Mia Van Eeden 5, Kelley 5, Addi Waldie 1. Blocks: Miller 3, Rasmusson 1, Kelley 2, Braun 1. Aces: Kelley 2, Steffes 1.

Edgeley/Kulm-Montpelier wins home opener

Edgeley/KM swept Enderlin Tuesday night. The Rebels will be back in action on Aug. 31 at Medina/Pingree-Buchanan.

Edgeley/KM 3. Enderlin 0

ADVERTISEMENT

EKM 25 25 25

END 19 13 15

Gefroh, Thomas lead MPB to victory

Medina/PB topped Griggs-Midkota in straight sets on Tuesday, defeating the Titans 25-13, 25-14, 25-19.

Maddie Gefroh was the Thunder's kill leader with 12 attacks while Allison Thomas commanded the outside with nine kills.

Thomas and Alaina Bosche were the leaders in the back half of the court with 18 and 19 digs respectively.

The Thunder had 12 aces between four players. Brynn Sorenson was the leader with four while Violet Bohl and Thomas had three apiece. Bosche put the last two aces on the books.

Medina/PB 3, Griggs-Midkota 0

GM 13 14 19

ADVERTISEMENT

MPB 25 25 25

GM — Final stats not provided.

MPB — Kills: Gefroh 12, Thomas 9, Brynn Sorenson 5, Cierra Mack 4, Jorgen Tripp 2. Assists: Violet Bohl 23, Bosche 3, Thomas 1. Digs: Bosche 19, Thomas 18, Sorenson 10, Bohl 9, Gefroh 5, Mack 5. Aces: Sorenson 4, Bohl 3, Thomas 3, Bosche 2. Blocks: Thomas 1, Gefroh 1, Tripp 1.

Bulldogs drop to Baker in first game

Bowman County fell 3-0 to Baker on Tuesday. The Bulldogs will be back in action on Thursday hosting Hazen.

Baker 3, Bowman County 0

BC 4 13 10

BAK 25 25 25

BC — Kills: Claire Stafford 4, Kennedy Senn 3, Sophia Hadley 2, Reagen Coyle 2, Emberly Van Daele 1. Assists: Hadley 7, Alyssa Martian 5. Blocks: Hadley 2, Stafford 2. Aces: Hadley 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

B — Kills: Kayl Hadley 13, Madison O'Conner 7, Hope Gonsioroski 4, Kaytlynn Gaub 1, Jocelyn Graham 1. Assists: Gaub 14, Gonsioroski 1, Mallory Varner 1, Kyal Hadley 2. Blocks: Hadley 3, Gaub 2, Gonsioroski 1, Graham 1. Aces: O'Conner 7, Gonsioroski 2, Hadley 2, Varner 1, Gaub 1.

Muggli leads Tornadoes at the net

Oakes High School defeated Lisbon 25-13, 25-16, 22-25, 25-10 Tuesday evening.

Ann Muggli led the Tornadoes at the net with 11 kills. Lily Thorpe also cracked into double-digits with 10 kills. Kassidy Jackson and Brianna Schmitz combined for 17 kills. Bethany Harris was responsible for 27 assists while Jackson pitched in another 14.

Brianna Schmitz was the leader in the back row with 22 digs.

Oakes 3, Lisbon 1

LIS 13 16 25 10

OAK 25 25 22 25

LIS —- Final stats not provided.

ADVERTISEMENT

OAK — Kills: Ann Muggli 11, Lily Thorpe 10, Kassidy Jackson 9, Brianna Schmitz 8, Paige Bakke 5. Assists: Bethany Harris 27, Jackson 14. Digs: Brianna Schmitz 22 digs, Jackson 11, Lexi Harris 14, Mallory Domine 9, Bakke 8.