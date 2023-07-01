'C'mon in:' Blue Jays welcoming more kids to summer training program

JAMESTOWN — If you are looking for the new weight room at Jamestown High School — just follow the music.

"C'mon in, Katie," JHS head strength coach Bill Nelson yelled over the blaring rock music. "Feel free to get on in here, don't hang back!"

As soon as you enter the rocking, adrenaline-infused 3,120 square foot space, you'll never be the same, at least — that's what Nelson is pushing for.

Nelson and Jamestown High School athletic trainer, Nolan Love, have dedicated eight weeks of their summers to the Blue Jay Athletic Development (BAD) program, where athletes from all 22 sports come to JHS to work on their strength, flexibility, agility, speed and injury prevention.

"We are here for eight straight hours with literally five minutes of downtime in between groups but our last group of the day might be one of the most energy-filled groups that we have," Nelson said. "There's been years where you get to the end of the day and it's just kind of dragging but now here they come and it's like, woah they have a lot of energy. It's fun."

BAD23 is in a summer school class format, where there will be 1/4 credit going to physical education electives for high school student-athletes.

The BAD program began on June 5 and will run through the last week of July. The program runs Monday through Thursday each week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each session lasts between 50 and 55 minutes. The program includes 32 strength sessions and 24 Speed School sessions.

Speed School is a training session where athletes will be challenged in regard to their speed, explosiveness and agility. Speed School occurs every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 to 7:55 a.m and 10 a.m. to 10:55 a.m. on Erstad Field.

Blue Jay athletes work through a Speed School session on June 21, 2023. Katie Ringer / The Jamestown Sun

If high school students decide to take the class for credit, the entire program is free. If a student-athlete does not want to take the course for credit, the cost of the high school camp is $50 dollars.

For 32 lifting sessions that equals out to $1.56 per session. If an athlete participates in Speed School along with the weight training sessions it equals out to $0.89 per day.

For those in middle school, there is a fee of $30 to participate in the program. There is no credit offered to middle school students.

Student-athletes who are participating in the program for credit will be allowed two absences that will not count against their grade. If athletes end up missing more time, Nelson said they are able to come to the high school Friday mornings from 8 to 9 a.m.

"We keep everybody on schedule, we keep everybody on the clock, we're going to work and we're going to keep a tempo," Nelson said. "It's all about becoming a better athlete. The training might be a little bit different than what some kids are used to but we're going to do some things that are more challenging here.

"As long as you come in and you are willing to work, you're going to be just fine," he said. "There's still a lot of the summer yet to go. It's never too late."

Nelson said the BAD program advises against maximum weight lifts but instead focuses on training moderately with correct form in order to improve endurance while also building up explosiveness and power — which is essential for every athlete no matter the sport.

"Nolan Love is with me every single day and having him is a blessing because of what he brings as an athletic trainer," Nelson said. "He'll see something and we'll tweak it, it's all for the betterment of the kids."

There are roughly 290 kids participating in the summer Blue Jay Athletic Development program. Katie Ringer / The Jamestown Sun

Nelson had 290 kids sign up to participate in the Blue Jay Athletic Development (BAD) program this summer. Prior to this summer, the most kids Nelson has seen was in 2022 when 242 showed up.

"We've seen definite growth," Nelson said. "We'll never get every kid — it's going to be hard for the kids to be here all of the time but we have a lot of dedicated kids, we always have. Our buy-in has continually grown over the last few years. A lot of kids have been doing a tremendous job."

Soon-to-be senior Kinley Anderson has been a participant in the BAD program for eight summers.

"My brothers were a part of the BAD program and I wanted to be pushed to become a better athlete," Anderson said. "You have to be willing to work through challenges, have a good attitude and trust that Coach Nelson knows what is best for you as an athlete.

Anderson signed up for the 9 a.m. training session and has decided to follow up her strength training with a Speed School session at 10 a.m. Nelson said the Jays see 70 kids a day between the two Speed School sessions.

"I would encourage someone to join BAD because it teaches you about strength and agility but also creates leadership and hard workers with good attitudes," he said. "Even though not everyone is the same age or in the same sport we all push each other to be better."

This summer, the 290 kids who have signed up have a little bit more space to push each other than previous classes have.

The Jamestown Public School Board voted to build the athletic training and wellness addition at the Jamestown High School as part of their revised capital project plan back in 2022. The project cost around $1 million and gives students more space to conduct their training and wellness courses. A majority of funding for the project came through ESSER funding.

"Change is never a bad thing," Nelson said. "They seem to like it. The flow is a little bit different but once I get everything set up the way that I want it, it'll be similar to what we had before but the fact that we have room and are not standing on top of each other — that's always a good thing."

The project was completed in the early spring but Nelson didn't officially make the move from the former training room until the last week of school in late May.

Blue Jay athletes increase their strength and power through the Blue Jay Athletic Development program. Katie Ringer / The Jamestown Sun

"I was up in our past room for about 12 years — that was about 2,080 square feet," Nelson said. "(This room) is probably 1.5 times the space that we had — we don't have anything going on in the hallway anymore — the more space has been nice. We brought the equipment that we already had down here and now we're working on a number of fundraising options that would basically end up replacing a big chunk of what we have.

"Hopefully by the start of school, this room will take on a completely different look. The program won't change but we'll be able to do a few other things and continually challenge these kids to get better. Once we get all set up, we'll be able to house 70 kids in here comfortably."

During the school year, Nelson said at least 300 kids spend some amount of time in the weight room every single day.

"Outside of the commons it's the busiest room in the building," Nelson said. "There's a lot of comradery that is built in that room. You learn to sacrifice together, you learn to succeed together. It's fun to have a lot of different sports all in the same room because, during the year, some kids never interact.

"They'll be like, who's that kid? Do they go to school here? What sport are they in?" he said. "The more we can do things as a school, the more successful we're going to be. In the summer, we're just trying to push that."