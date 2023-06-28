'Come on out': James River Rodeo returning to Jamestown fair

JAMESTOWN — The 22nd Annual James River Rodeo is back and expected to be bigger than ever.

"The community has been very supportive of the event," event organizer Casey Aldinger said. "We have several corporate sponsors that help us out and as for spectators we usually average 300 to 400 spectators and 700 entries across the whole two days. It brings a lot of money to the community."

The rodeo is set to run Friday and Saturday, June 30-July 1. The performances are slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will last around three hours. After the performance on Friday, Aldinger said there will be "slack" events which are categorized as events that didn't fit into the three-hour time slot. On Saturday, slack will start at 1 p.m. with the performance to follow at 6:30 p.m.

"We have some come every year all the way from Canada, we've had a couple of PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) guys come up from Missouri, a lot of the guys are local — from North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota or Montana," Aldinger said.

But it won't just be the pros — or adults — who will be competing.

"We'll have competitors anywhere from 70 years old to 5 years old," Aldinger said. We have goat tying, calf roping, barrel racing and then all of the rough stock events like bull riding, bareback and all that stuff as well.

"I have a daughter who is 5 and she'll be riding barrels this year," he said. "I have three kids and all three kids have learned to ride on this horse she'll be riding. He's 23 years old and he takes care of my kids."

Aldinger's son, Ty, is 10 years old and will be competing in breakaway and team roping this weekend.

Breakaway roping is a rodeo event that features a calf and one mounted rider. It is a variation of calf roping where a calf is roped, but not thrown and tied.

"Ever since I was a baby I've been going on trail rides and stuff and then I grew up and started riding my first horse and then I started competing in the rodeo," Ty said. "I like the rodeo because it's fun, it's competition, and it gives me something to do.

Team Roping is a two-person team that competes to catch a steer for time. The first roper is known as the "header" who ropes the steer's horns while the second roper is called the "heeler". The heeler's job is to rope the steer by its hind feet.

"My favorite is probably team roping because I like doing it with my dad," Ty said. "I've been roping with my dad every night (to get ready)."

When Ty is not competing himself. spectators can expect him to be watching some of those more prolific cowboys like Jamestown's own Colton Carlson.

"I have been rodeoing for as long as I can remember," Carlson said. "My grandpa started competing almost 70 years ago and he got my dad into it and then me."

After rising through the ranks of youth and high school rodeo Carlson started college rodeoing down at South Dakota State University.

This year Carlson started his first year of medical school at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion but still was able to use his last year of college eligibility to compete. Carlson just got back from his second time qualifying for the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.

Before entering medical school, Carlson said he entered over 50 rodeos a year but now, due to other academic commitments, he's cut back to competing in around 20 rodeos per year.

So why would a nationally recognized cowboy come back to Jamestown?

Bronc and bull riders are expected to compete Friday and Saturday night at the 22nd Annual James River Rodeo John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

"I wanted to compete here because it is close to home and always a very well-put-on rodeo," Carlson said.

The upcoming rodeo is a part of the Rough Rider Circuit. The circuit averages 10 rodeos throughout the summer.

"There are very few other sports in the world where you have hundreds of spectators watching you and only you, no teammates, other competitors or other events to distract them," Carlson said. "Whether you win thousands of dollars and the applause of the crowd or go home with nothing is determined in under 10 seconds. The swing of emotion is tremendous."

Carlson will be competing in team roping and tie-down roping this weekend.

Tie-down roping is an event where a rider must lasso the calf from horseback by throwing the loop around the calf's neck. After lassoing the calf, the roper stops his horse, dismounts and runs to the calf. The calf must be stopped by the rope, but cannot be thrown to the ground by the rope.

"Jamestown is great because it is a family-style rodeo that really welcomes competitors of all ages," Carlson said. "You’ll get to see some really high-level ropers and riders compete in most of the events but you’ll also get to see the cute little girls running barrels for the first time on their mom’s horse."

If any interested spectators are at the fair at the start of the rodeo, Carlson shelled out some advice.

"I always tell people to watch for the split-second risk versus rewards calculations that the contestants have to make in every event," Carlson said. "In roping you can throw your rope further and get the calf caught a couple of seconds quicker but it’s also a tougher shot and you greatly increase your risk of missing.

"In the bucking events you can take your foot off the animal to spur some and increase your score, but without the foot to hold on you also increase your risk of being bucked off," he said. "If you pay attention to this during the rodeo it makes a lot of the competitors' decisions make a lot more sense and increases the complexity of watching. It'll be fun, the committee here puts in a lot of effort and always puts on a great show,"