Connor Knatterud, Logan Maddock 'excited' to be playing together

NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. — Football has always been a part of Connor Knatterud's life.

"I started watching football when I was 2 or 3," said Knatterud, a soon-to-be senior at New Rockford-Sheyenne. "I got into football because I would always go watch football with my grandpa and he is a really big fan of football. He is the one that really got me into it."

Good for Grandpa.

Knatterud is one of the key athletes who will be back for the Rockets this season. Knatterud typically has been the Rockets' main threat at running back but can also shift to skill positions if need be. The Rockets will begin practices on Aug. 3 and will open the season with a tilt against North Star on Aug. 18.

"I started playing football in third grade," Knatterud said. "Our school has a youth program so we start young. I stuck with it because I have always enjoyed playing football even at a young age. I was never the biggest but I was quick so I would use that."

Knatterud only played until Sept. 23 last season when an unfortunate hit to the head sidelined him with a severe concussion for the rest of the season. Still, he managed 563 rushing yards for an average of 93.83 yards per game. He was responsible for scoring nine touchdowns.

The concussion was a tough blow for the then-junior but Knatterud still remained a part of the team and supported the Rockets until their season ended in the opening round of the 2022 9-man playoffs. Since his junior season wrapped and doctors have cleared him to train, Knatterud has been working at the local gym and at NRS head football coach Elliott Belquist's Belquist SPEED and Acceleration facility.

"I started training the day after I was cleared to go back to normal life," Knatterud said. "I worked harder than ever to come back bigger, faster, and stronger for myself, my coaches and especially my teammates."

Knattuerud will have a few more teammates than he has had in previous years.

New Rockford-Sheyenne is co-oping with Maddock in the 2023 season. Maddock co-oped with Leeds from 2009 to 2022 to form the team formerly known as Benson County.

Benson County's last winning season came in 2011 when the team went 7-3. Since 2011, Benson Co. has won a total of 18 games.

"I think they were kind of struggling to find numbers and looking for something different," NRS head coach Elliott Belquist said of the co-op. "They looked at Harvey and some different directions and we were able to make it happen. We're excited to have some more bodies."

The co-op is the first one in the New Rockford program's history.

"I am very excited for this season and I think we could do big things and impress a lot of people," Knatterud said. "Having depth will play a big role in it. Having the talent coming over from Maddock stacked on top of the talent we already had in New Rockford is going to create a whole new playing field for us. We haven’t had this much talent in years. I am very excited to play with all of them, boys."

Logan Maddock is one of those coming over to New Rockford from Maddock.

"I am very excited to play with New Rockford," Maddock said. "Maddock is bringing a couple of very fast guys and some stronger guys as well. We will be one of the fastest teams in the region. We also have a lot of strong guys on our team to help us get around that edge so we can use our speed to our advantage."

Logan Maddock (12) works to escape the New Rockford Sheyenne pass rush during a 9-man football game last fall. Nathan Price / New Rockford Transcript

Maddock started playing football in seventh grade. His speed and willingness to make contact have primed him as one of Benson County's best linebackers and running backs through the last four years. While primarily a threat on the rush, Maddock has also been known to air it out as a quarterback.

Really, he doesn't seem to care where he's at on the field — he just wants to play.

"I’ve made it to a couple of football camps — individual camps as well as team camps," Maddock said. "They consisted of drills, scrimmages, and also some tournaments. I get into the weight room over the summer (and) I’ve also been going to SPEED and Acceleration a couple of times each week in New Rockford. I am ready to go and am looking forward to this season. I think we will go very far."