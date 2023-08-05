Griggs-Midkota's Rick Anderson inducted into NDHSACA Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.D. — When the Griggs-Midkota Titans cross-country athletes start practice on Aug. 14, they will be doing so under newly-inducted hall of fame head coach Rick Anderson.

“It means a lot to me, it’s more about our programs and the longevity of what we’ve done because it encompasses more sports than just a specific one,” Anderson said.

On July 25, Rick Anderson was inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association National Coaches Hall of Fame. Two days later, he was named the NHSCACA’s boys’ cross-country national coach of the year. Anderson said he found out that he was named the coach of the year on Aug. 27, but he found out he was going to be inducted into the hall of fame approximately a year ago.

“I told them my reaction was, they put my name up there and they said my name and I go, ‘wait that’s me.’ I really thought one of the other guys, because I listened to the other finalists (at the coaching convention) and they were just fantastic,” Anderson said. “I was actually quite at ease because one of those is gonna get it, you feel that way. It’s just an honor to be a finalist with those guys.”

Anderson was one of eight boys’ cross country coach of the year nominees and the only one from North Dakota. He was one of 38 NHSCACA Hall of Fame inductees, and one of two from North Dakota alongside Dickinson Trinity boys’ basketball coach Gregg Grinsteinner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anderson said he was nominated for the award by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association. He was also inducted into the Mayville State University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.

During his almost 50 years of coaching at Griggs County Central High School, his teams have won five total team titles and two individual titles. Over his time as head coach, Anderson said he has seen the sports shrink at the school but grow across the state.

He is starting his 34th season as the cross-country coach at Griggs this fall and will be entering his 50th season as the boys’ track-and-field coach in the spring.

When he graduated from Mayville and was hired at Griggs to be a math teacher he said he could not have predicted the success that he has had.

“When I started here they said, ‘Oh by the way you will be the assistant boys basketball coach and you will be the boys head track coach,’” Anderson said. “It was deem duties so that’s how I got into coaching besides the teaching. I never went to college for that. I participated all the way through high school but I guess that wasn’t on the horizon when I started teaching. I found out that you got to see the kids in a different light than in the classroom. That made it fun and like I said I’ve always enjoyed sports so that wasn’t the problem.”

More Local Sports Coverage





Despite being a mainstay with the Titans program, Anderson actually did not start the cross-country program.

“The first cross-country meet I ever saw in my life was the one I coached,” Anderson said. “The kids started the program and came and told me afterwards because I used to run with them all the time for track. I was their track coach so we always ran distances every day anyway. So they went to the board and they got the board to approve it and then they told me after the fact, ‘Oh by the way we told them you’re gonna coach them for free.’ So the first two years I coached them for free before the school board decided they were gonna pay a coach.”

When he was thinking about some of the memories that stick out over his time as the head coach, Anderson said he thinks about winning his first boys’ cross country state title in 1996. He said it sticks out because of the reactions of his runners. Other memories that he said come to mind are when he and his team dealt with difficult circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You go through tragedies as well as successes you know,” Anderson said. “When one of your runners dies during the season because they had cancer and when you have to go through those sorts of situations you figure out the importance of the sport. So, I try to keep it in perspective, do the best you can because we don’t know what the future is going to bring for us.”

Since he retired from teaching five years ago, Anderson said he enjoys working with the athletes and seeing them feel a sense of achievement when they accomplish their goals.

“I really, really enjoy it,” Anderson said. “I retired from the classroom finally. It’s a chance to see the kids and work with them. I always tell them, ‘My biggest reward is seeing the smile on your face when you achieve what you wanted to achieve.’ When you did something that you set out to do and you finally achieve it and you see that smile on your face to me that’s what makes it all worthwhile.”