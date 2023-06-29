Hillcrest Women's Golf Association strives for fun on the course

JAMESTOWN — Every Tuesday, during the summer, members of the Hillcrest Women’s Golf Association play 18 holes at the Hillcrest Golf Course. The 61 members also compete for prizes in things like longest drive, shortest drive and longest putt.

“The most funnest part of playing golf is just to get outside and have fun with friends,” HWGA President Jan Wiese said. “I enjoy being outdoors and the camaraderie of playing with the ladies.”

During Wiese’s tenure, the group has grown from 25 members to its current number of 61. The organization’s game organizer, Theresa Haag, said the members range in age from teenagers to women who are in their 80s. Wiese said membership costs $10 for the season and members don’t need to be a season ticket holder at Hillcrest Golf Course.

Haag, a second-generation member, has been in the organization for 40 years. She remembers past years when the women’s golf associations around the area would go out as a group and ride what she referred to as the “fun bus” and go golfing at local courses.

“Before it was always married mothers who usually stayed home with their kids and Tuesday was their night to get out and cut loose,” Haag said. “It’s always been a social gathering, they used to have a meal every Tuesday but through the generations, more women are working women so they can’t afford to take that much time off. So, now we’re down to, we have one meeting a month and one meal at that meeting.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Haag said members who don’t have time to stay for the meetings can grab a sack lunch and hit the course before continuing with their day.

Despite one of the games being a shortest-drive contest, Wiese said nobody tries to cheat. Weise said she and some of her fellow members continue to put their 50 cents into the jar for each of the various contests despite the fact that they are confident they won’t win some of the games.

“We know we’re not gonna win that one (longest drive) but I still support it,” Wiese said. “I still put my quarters in because I want that person who wins that to have a prize. If we did it only because we thought we were gonna do it, there’s only two people in the club that would put their money in because those are the two people that know they are a possibility.”

“The most funnest part of playing golf is just to get outside and have fun with friends. I enjoy being outdoors and the camaraderie of playing with the ladies.” Jan Wiese, HWGA President

Wiese’s key to getting new members is very simple.

“If you make it fun for people, they’re gonna bring their friends and it just grows from there,” Wiese said.

It is not a completely fun round for everybody, though, as the organization’s game organizer Haag is very competitive on the course.

“For me, it’s mostly golf,” Haag said. “Like I said, I’ve been golfing since I was in the seventh grade so I like the golf part.”

More Local Sports Coverage





The sport is a family affair for Haag, as she and her daughter, Courtney Cook, both participate and she and her husband, Alvin, also compete on the course.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When my husband and I go golfing, I golf from the same tees that he golfs from because he says that’s his handicap,” Haag said. “Whoever loses buys the next meal.”

Haag said this summer, the organization has started keeping track of points and having standings. Haag said points are earned on a sliding scale with members getting one point for being a member, winning games and birding a hole and two points for showing up for meetings. The members also get three points for sinking an eagle and five points for hitting a hole-in-one. As of June 28, Haag is in first in the Valley Sales standings with 26 points.

Haag said she enjoys studying the game and continuing to get better.

“I’m always focusing on my swing and my rhythm and whenever I’m out golfing with people if they ask for help, I help them,” Haag said. “I think that really helps me because it reminds me about the basics and how to, if you’re having problems get back to the basics and focus on your wrist snap and your shifting your weight and following through with your hips.”

The friendships that members make through the organization don’t only spend time together on the course. Wiese said she recently went on a motorcycle trip with her motorcycle club which includes fellow HWGA member Ann Geiszler.

“Of course, once you make those friendships you see those people everywhere,” Wiese said. “So it creates friendships that go beyond the golf course.”