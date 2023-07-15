'I bleed blue': Jason Carroll named the new JHS basketball coach

JAMESTOWN — Jason Carroll has always had an affinity for Jamestown High School.

It started in the late 1980s when he watched his father, Mike, get offered a coaching position at then-Jamestown College and his family made the move from Bottineau to the Buffalo City.

Now, nearly 40 years removed from his career as a Blue Jay, Carroll has taken the next steps in his career which have wound up landing him shockingly close to where he was in the winter of 1987.

Jamestown High School announced the hiring of Carroll as the new head coach of the JHS boys basketball program on June 30. Carroll replaces former head coach Jacoby Lloyd who submitted his resignation in May.

"I bleed blue," Carroll said. "I had a great experience as a Blue Jay. There are three generations of Carrolls who played for the Jays and the Jimmies so we have a lot of pride in that as a family and I know there is a lot of pride out there so it's very humbling to have this experience. I am certainly going to carry that pride forward."

Really, he's just aiming to give today's kids the same experience he got as a Blue Jay.

"I got really lucky," Carroll said in reflection. "I moved here my senior year and I got the chance to play for the Blue Jays. I played for the guy whose name is on the gym floor. That was a wonderful experience for me.

"I was a perimeter player — also a very good benchwarmer," he said with a chuckle. "I also got the opportunity to guard Mr. Basketball every day in practice."

With the leadership of head coach Jerry Meyer and Mr. Basketball 1987, Bryan Flam, Carroll's senior year squad advanced to the 1987 Class A State Basketball Championship. The Jays topped Fargo South 69-64 in the title game.

After graduating, Carroll went on to play some collegiate basketball at the University of Jamestown. He played up until his senior year and then transitioned into coaching.

He even got to coach his sons, Darynt, Brooks and Shea. All three were in the program when the Blue Jays brought home the state championship hardware. Brooks went on to play basketball at UJ and is about to enter his third season with the Jimmies.

Carroll is currently a special education teacher at JHS where he has been tasked with dealing with a wide variety of students in differing situations. Carroll was also the head boys golf coach at JHS in the spring of 2021 and was a seven-year head girls basketball coach for Edgeley.

When Jason Carroll was the golf coach at Jamestown High School, he worked with athletes of all skill levels to help them improve as athletes and as people. Carroll intends to take this same philosophy to the basketball court this coming winter. John M. Steiner / The Sun

"I've been coaching in some form ever since I was in college," Carroll said. "I bring a lot of experience not just with basketball but with working with young people in general. I think that will translate for me in helping these young gentlemen grow as individuals, as teammates and as basketball players.

"This group of seniors is kind of special to me because I had the opportunity to coach them when they were in elementary school and the last year that I coached this group was freshmen and I had a few of them play for me on the sophomore team that year. There is some familiarity there. I got the chance to work with Coach (Jacoby) Lloyd and I know the types of things that he was teaching and the things that can carry over nicely," he said.

Lloyd went 101-51 while he was in Jamestown. He helped the team advance to the WDA tournament all six years and went a perfect 27-0 in 2018-19 which earned Jamestown its first state title in 26 years.

This last year, the Blue Jays were picked to finish fifth in the WDA but instead — against all predictions — the squad made an appearance at the 2023 Class A State Basketball Tournament. In Lloyd's six years spent in Jamestown, four of his team made it to the state tournament.

"Obviously, he left the program pretty strong — you can't argue with his success," Carroll said of Lloyd's work with the Blue Jays. "It's going to be a challenge to keep the program growing in that direction but I welcome the challenge and am grateful for the opportunity.

"I am going to thank and apologize to my wife in advance," he said with a chuckle. "The life of a coach is never easy and she's very supportive and I can't express enough how grateful I am for that. I also want to give a shoutout to the Blue Jay basketball boosters — they do a great job supporting the athletics in this town. I look forward to adding to the program as much as I can."