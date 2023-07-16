Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Jamestown Eagles end skid with 5-3 win over Detroit Lakes

The Eagles had 13 hits in the win.

Orr pitch
The Eagles' Carson Orr throws a pitch during a game against the Casselton Haymakers on Friday, June 30, at Jack Brown Stadium.
Max O'Neill / The Jamestown Sun
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
July 16, 2023 at 12:26 AM

DETROIT LAKES, MN — The Jamestown Eagles got back in the win column with a 5-3 win over Detroit Lakes Post 15 on Saturday, July 15, at Detroit Lakes High School.

The Eagles (13-10) scored one run in the first and second and fourth innings before Detroit Lakes fought back with a three-run bottom of the sixth to tie the game up at three. Three batters into the top of the seventh, the Eagles’ Carson Orr rocketed a ball over the wall in left to score Payton Hochhalter and make it 5-3.

Outside of Detroit Lakes’ three-run sixth where they had three hits, they only had one hit through the rest of the game. The Eagles outhit Detroit Lakes 13-4 in the game as they were led by Orr’s 3-for-4 day with three RBIs and one run.

The Eagles' starter was Mason Lunzman who went five innings giving up one hit, while striking out seven hitters. Post 15’s starter was Logan Adams who pitched seven innings, giving up five runs on 13 hits, while walking one and striking out three.

The Eagles are back in action at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, when they take on West St. Paul Challenger,

P14 5, P15 3

P14: 1 1 0 1 0 0 2–5 13 1

P15: 0 0 0 0 0 3 0–3 4 1

WP: Mason Lunzman, LP: Logan Adams

