Jason Bitz having fun in his 20th slow-pitch, softball season

JAMESTOWN — Back in 2003, when Jason Bitz was right in the thick of it at the University of Jamestown, he got asked to play on a rec league, slow-pitch softball team.

He probably didn't think much of it at the time but now, it's kind of what his summers revolve around.

"Here we are 20 years later and I am still playing," Bitz said. "I’m 39 right now and hope to play until I’m at least 50. Or 60?"

The original team Bitz was a part of has since disbanded but the former Jimmie basketball player has found some new opportunities to keep him occupied throughout the summer months.

"I've been playing with the Soldiers team for 15 years and it has probably been going for at least 25 years," Bitz said. "Levi Serfoss originally asked me to play with them. It was easy to say yes as they were already pretty well established and had many very talented players."

Bitz pitches for the Soldiers alongside players like UJ baseball assistant coach Ryan Iliff and former UJ baseball assistant Jordan Padilla. The crew of former Jimmie athletes have made the Soldiers is the top-tier team in Jamestown.

Back in 2020, the Soldiers won the Rec 1 State Tournament.

The Soldiers were perfect through the first five games of the 2020 state tourney, walking off four by scoring a lone run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jamestown played Spur Bar out of Dickinson for the championship in the double-elimination tournament.

Spur Bar handed the Soldiers their first loss at 17-14, but a 10-run barrage by Jamestown in the top of the seventh of the second game secured the title. The Soldiers turned away Spur Bar 29-15 in the finale.

Since they won the tourney three years ago, the Soldiers moved up a competition division and now compete with what are called Rec D teams at tournaments. The Soldiers and Anchor Bar, another Rec D team out of Jamestown, are two of the only slow-pitch teams in the Buffalo City that play in out-of-town tournaments.

"The main goal (of competing in tournaments) is to be competitive and not get hurt," Bitz said with a laugh. "I would say the main reason we do tournaments is because it gives you a different level of competition and lets you know how your team is compared to other teams in the state. It’s also a great opportunity to hang out with your friends and to meet new people. At any given tournament we probably have 30 people in our group between players, wives, kids and a dog or two."

Bitz said the Soldiers compete in at least four, weekend tournaments per season.

"McQuades is held at the end of June in Bismarck and is probably one of the biggest softball tournaments in the country," Bitz said. "Unfortunately, heavy rains wiped out a lot of the games this year but we'll be back next year!

"We also go to the Water Carnival in Detroit Lakes which has about 40 teams in it and Beat the Heat is a tournament in Mandan where all of the games are held late at night so you get to play under the lights which you typically don’t get to do on league nights," he said. "Our state tournament this year is in Fargo the first weekend in August."

Bitz said his men's softball league runs Monday and Wednesday evenings from mid-May to the first week in August. Tournaments usually conclude in August with the exception of a few held in early to mid-September.

Bitz plays with the Soldiers on Wednesday while on Mondays the Jimmie alum plays with a more recently established team known as The FORT.

After the men's season wraps, Bitz will play on a co-ed softball team. The co-ed season will start in mid-August and will run through the end of September.

While it's really all fun and games, there is a bit of a price tag attached to the sport but thankfully for the Soldiers and The FORT, a number of generous donors have helped them finance their necessities so they can continue playing — a gift Bitz is more and more thankful for each summer.

"We are always looking for more sponsors (but) our teams have been very blessed by the generosity of our sponsors, and we wouldn’t be able to play without them," Bitz said. "League fees, tournament fees, and equipment add up quickly so we can’t thank them enough.

Frontier Fort, Tapps Lounge, Bank Forward, 701 Apparel, Dakota Central, The Cage, Edward Jones, Scherbenske Inc., and the Medicine Shoppe are all considered sponsors of Bitz's two teams.

"I have made many lifelong friends through softball and even met my girlfriend at a co-ed tournament," Bitz said. "I would encourage anyone who is interested in a little competition and comradery to give it a try."