Former Blue Jay Katie Hemmer to take over girls golf team

JAMESTOWN — Katie Hemmer was an answer to Jamestown High School athletic director Jim Roaldson's prayers.

"They were looking for a golf coach for quite a while," Hemmer said. "I told Jim Roaldson that if they were still looking for someone I would consider it. He said they definitely needed someone so I filled out the paperwork and made it happen.

"It was just one of those situations, where we all said somebody should step up and then I guess that somebody's going to be me," she said. "I am really positive about the 2023 season. I am brand new but all of the team members from last year are back."

Hemmer and the Blue Jays officially kicked off the 2023 campaign on Aug. 7 and will open the season in Watford City on Friday.

Katie Hemmer, Jamestown High School girls golf coach. Photo from Oct. 2021. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

"I've golfed for the vast majority of my life, I played for the Jamestown Blue Jays from 1994 to 1998 so I have played almost all of the golf courses in the east," Hemmer said. "I have continued to play golf for fun and to some extent competitively in my adult years.

"I have also really enjoyed being a golf parent as well. My son, Camron, plays for the boys golf team so I have had the chance to walk a lot of the courses in western North Dakota," she said. "Having that knowledge of the course will help me help the girls make good decisions and make them competitive against the rest of the West Region."

Hemmer's knowledge of the state's courses will only be one of the Jays' weapons this fall.

"We have two seniors — Olivia Sorlie and Isabel LeFevre and both of them are looking really good — very confident and mature in their game," Hemmer said. "I am really excited to get them into their first meet and see how they perform."

The Jays also return Aspen Humes, Belle Sjostrom and Mylee Michel — all of whom played in one or more varsity meets during the 2022 season. Humes individually qualified for the 2022 Class A State Golf Meet.

"They have all been playing quite a bit this summer and are looking pretty good," Hemmer said of the returning trio. "All of them have some areas that we are working on but I think they should all come around and be able to help the team."

In addition to having the squad's starting five back, the Jays have eight other golfers who — after some practice — could do some damage at any given tournament.

Junior Taylor Earnest played some JV tournaments last fall. Cammie Veldkamp is entering her final year as a high school student but her first year as a golfer. Autumn Roberts is another student who is coming into this season with zero golf experience.

Since practices started, Hemmer has coached the girls on the basics such as driving, chipping and putting but also, at every practice so far, Hemmer has had the girls play nine holes.

Isabel LeFevre eyes the ball on a putt Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during a Blue Jay practice at the Jamestown Country Club. Looking on are teammates, Taylor Earnest, from left, Autumn Roberts and Cammie Veldkamp. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

"One of the most difficult parts of girls golf is actually the endurance it takes to walk and play 18 holes," Hemmer said. "Walking, carrying your bag and playing for four to six hours — that's a lot of physical and mental endurance that they need so getting out on the course is important so they can start building so at the end of the season, they don't run out of steam at a golf meet.

"The strokes on the first hole count the same as the ones on the last hole so you've got to really keep it up," she said. "The more they play now, the better prepared they will be for those tournaments."

Hemmer said she is excited to see this year's golfers progress through a season and while she is hoping she can lead the Jays back to the Class A State Golf Meet, she is really just looking forward to passing on her knowledge of the sport to a new generation.

"Golf is a sport that you can play for a lifetime so it is really good that these girls are getting the opportunity now to get the feel of this sport," Hemmer said. "Hopefully they learn to enjoy something that they can use for the rest of their lives."